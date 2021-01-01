We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This traditional Roti is an authentic flatbread that takes just 10 minutes to cook on a heavy-based frying pan.

Roti is a type of round flatbread served with Indian, Thai, Caribbean, and Malaysian food. Roti can be served as a side with a curry or as a main, like a tortilla wrap, rolled with a filling, or stuffed with potatoes or lentils. This versatile bread is made without yeast and is just a simple mixture of flour, salt, vegetable oil, or ghee and, water.

Ingredients 225g plain flour – white, wholemeal or half and half

1/2tsp salt

1tbsp vegetable oil or ghee, plus extra for oiling the pan

Method Place the flour, salt and 1tbsp oil in a bowl. Add 150ml warm water and mix to a soft dough. If the mixture feels too dry add a little more water, if too wet add a little flour.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Cover with cling film and leave to rest for 10 mins.

Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces and roll each one out to an 18cm diameter circle.

Heat a heavy-based frying pan until hot, a little splash of water should spit when the pan is hot. Grease the pan lightly with a little oil and place one roti in the pan. Cook for 1-2 mins until the roti starts to puff up and the underneath is brown in places. Flip the roti over and cook on the other side for 1 minute. Keep the roti warm in a clean tea towel while cooking the remainder.

Top tips for making roti

Is roti healthy?

A roti is much healthier than you may think. A multigrain roti is a healthier alternative to flatbread. A plain roti is a great source of fiber that can help lower blood cholesterol and helps prevent constipation. It’s a great source of energy too and will keep you fuller for longer.

How do you store leftover roti?

Roti is best wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in an airtight container. You can store them in the fridge for 1-2 days but like most recipes, roti is best made and eaten on the same day. If you’ve made a bulk load of roti you can store in the freezer for up to two months at a time.

