We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our beer-braised short ribs are slow-cooked to make them melt-in-the-mouth delicious.

These beer-braised short ribs are easy to cook with only three steps in the method. They require a little time but can easily be prepared ahead of time and reheated just before serving. We like to serve this with carrot and swede mash but crusty bread or fluffy rice would be equally as nice.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1.2kg beef short ribs

2tbsp seasoned flour

100g smoked lardons or chopped streaky bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

2 large carrots, sliced

1 bay leaf

3-4 thyme sprigs

500ml stout

300ml beef stock

to serve:

mashed potato, carrot and swede mash or steamed greens

Method Preheat oven to 170/Gas 31/2. Heat the oil in a deep casserole over medium heat. Dry the beef and coat in the seasoned flour. Fry the beef in batches until browned then remove from the pan.

Fry the lardons until crispy, then remove and set aside with the beef. Fry the onion and celery in the bacon fat until softened, add in the carrots and cook for a few mins. Add in the herbs, stout and stock and bring to a simmer.

Place the beef and lardons back into the pan, pop on the lid and cook in the oven for 2 21/2 hrs until the meat falls from the bone. Serve with buttery mashed potatoes, swede and carrots and lashings of the stout gravy.

Top tips for making beer braised short ribs

This hearty meal is easy to prepare ahead and reheat. You can also freeze leftovers. We'd recommend removing the bones to save space in your freezer.

Make this using red wine instead of beer if you prefer.

You might also like…

Low calorie dinners: Family meals under 500 calories

Spare ribs recipe

Bourbon beef short ribs

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating