This spare ribs recipe is finger-licking delicious and is ready in three easy steps. This recipe is for 1kg rack of short pork ribs.



The sauce for our spare ribs is made from a combination of soy sauce, sherry vinegar, hoisin sauce, ketchup and honey for a sticky, addictive finish. We’re sure these ribs won’t be around for long so try doubling the recipe if you’re entertaining to ensure no one misses out.

Ingredients 1kg rack short pork ribs

3cm fresh root ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp sherry or rice wine

3tbsp hoisin sauce

2tbsp tomato ketchup

1tbsp honey

Method Preheat the oven to 150C/Gas 2. Place the ribs in a large baking tray, season well and cook for 1 hr – 1hr 30mins until tender. Remove them from the oven and increase the temperature to 190C/Gas 5

Mix the sauce ingredients together then brush all over both sides of the ribs. Return to the oven and cook for a further 20-30 mins until sticky and browned. Serve the ribs cut into bones.

Top tips for making spare ribs:

We recommend cooking the ribs for 1hr to 1hr 30mins. Keep an eye on them as it's easy to overcook and burn the sauce.

Rest for 10mins before serving to ensure the sauce isn't too hot and the meat has time to relax

If you like spice try swapping the ketchup for sriracha

When cooking spare ribs on the barbecue, it is best to cook them in the oven first then just finish off on the barbecue to prevent them from burning

