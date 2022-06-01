We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beautiful beetroots turn this risotto bright pink, for a fun a tasty light supper.

Beetroot risotto is so easy to make. You don’t even need to peel and cook the beetroot – you can use ready cooked ones to speed up the whole process. That said, fresh beetroot in season is an absolute delight so if you’re making this between the end of July and the end of October, you could boil up your own beets for it. Either way, the earthy flavour of the beets and the spiciness of the horseradish make a beautiful combination. This dish is low in calories and fat, and really cheap to make.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 1ltr vegetable stock

1 onion, peeled and sliced

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

250g risotto rice

250g cooked beetroot, cubed

1-2 tbsp horseradish sauce

Rocket, to serve

Method Pour the stock into a pan, add the onion and garlic and bring to the boil. Add the rice and beetroot to the pan, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15-20 mins, stirring regularly until the rice is just cooked and the onion is tender. If the mixture gets too dry, add a little boiling water.

Stir in the horseradish sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, with some rocket.

Top tip for making beetroot risotto

This dish is a brilliant accompaniment to leftover roast beef. You can either toss some chunks in towards the end of cooking, or just serve some cold slices alongside.

