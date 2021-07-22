We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy biscuit brownies have nine ingredients and only four steps in the method.

Our biscuit brownies are the perfect treat when you can’t decide between a biscuit or a brownie. You can serve them cooled as an afternoon treat or serve warm from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. These are ideal for bake sales and kids can get involved with the baking process too.

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

300g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

30ml freshly brewed coffee

3 eggs

250g caster sugar

60g plain flour

2tbsp cocoa powder

75g Lotus Biscoff spread

15 of your favourite biscuits

You Will Need

25cm (10in) square tin, lined with parchment

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Melt the butter and chocolate over a bain-marie.

Whisk the eggs and sugar until thick and pale. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture, followed by the coffee.

Sift the flour and cocoa powder and fold into the mixture. Pour the batter into the tin. Add spoonfuls of the Biscoff spread swirl through the mix with a butter knife. Tap the tray on the surface to flatten.

Arrange the biscuits on top, pushing into the batter. Bake for 30-35 mins. Once cool, cut into squares. They will be nice and gooey in the middle, but have lovely crunchy elements from the biscuits.

Top tips for making biscuit brownies

This is a great recipe for using up old biscuits at the bottom of your tin. While we've used a biscuit selection box you could just pick one variety.

Try swapping the Biscoff spread for smooth peanut butter or Nutella.

