Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/gas 4).

Beat together the butter, sugar and vanilla sugar until white and creamy. Mix in the cocoa, syrup and salt. Add the eggs, one at a time and the flour last.

To make the peanut cream: melt the butter and whip it together with the icing sugar, peanut butter, salt and vanilla sugar. Let it cool but not harden.

Place baking parchment on the bottom of a baking tin and butter the sides. Spread the brownie batter in the tin and spoon or drizzle the peanut batter over it. Use a knife to draw a pattern through the cake, to create a marbled effect. Sprinkle with salted peanuts.