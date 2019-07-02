This is a must-try brownie recipe for chocoholics who love peanuts – the saltiness of the nuts goes perfectly with the sweet chocolate, Serve with ice cream for extra indulgence.
Ingredients
- 400g softened butter
- 350g sugar
- 2tbsp vanilla sugar
- 100g good quality cocoa powder
- 100ml golden syrup
- 3 pinches sea salt
- 8 free-range eggs
- 175g plain flour
- For the peanut cream:
- 100g butter
- 125g icing sugar
- 350g peanut butter
- 2 pinches sea salt
- 1tsp vanilla sugar
- 50g salted peanuts
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/gas 4).
Beat together the butter, sugar and vanilla sugar until white and creamy. Mix in the cocoa, syrup and salt. Add the eggs, one at a time and the flour last.
To make the peanut cream: melt the butter and whip it together with the icing sugar, peanut butter, salt and vanilla sugar. Let it cool but not harden.
Place baking parchment on the bottom of a baking tin and butter the sides. Spread the brownie batter in the tin and spoon or drizzle the peanut batter over it. Use a knife to draw a pattern through the cake, to create a marbled effect. Sprinkle with salted peanuts.
Bake in the middle of the oven for around 30 minutes. The cake should pull away from the walls and it should be firm. Let it cool and then cut into squares.
Top tip for making Peanut butter swirl brownies
If you've got leftover peanut butter we've got a great recipe for cookies and mini-cupcakes