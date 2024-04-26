This black rice coconut pudding is easy to make ahead and kids can chop all of the fruit for the little salsa on top.
There are only four steps in the method of this recipe and it can be served warm or cold, making it perfect for prepping ahead. We’ve served it with mango and strawberries on top but you could swap for chunks of pineapple, raspberries, or whatever fruit you fancy.
Ingredients
- 300g (10oz) Thai black rice
- 400ml tin coconut milk
- 200ml (7fl oz) coconut water
- 45g (11⁄2oz) caster sugar, plus 1tsp
- 160ml tin coconut cream
- 1 large mango, skinned, stoned and diced
- 250g (9oz) strawberries, hulled and diced
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
Method
- Soak the rice for 1 hr in water, then drain and put into a pan with the coconut milk, coconut water and sugar. Bring to the boil, then cover. Reduce the heat to low so the mixture is simmering, and cook for 40 mins until the liquid is thick and sticky.
- Mix in most of the coconut cream, reserving a little to drizzle on top. Increase the heat and bubble for 5 mins until the rice is tender. Turn off the heat and allow to sit for 5 mins, before transferring to a bowl and leaving to cool.
- Stir together the mango, strawberries, lime zest and juice, and the extra 1tsp sugar. Chill until ready to serve.
- Serve the rice pudding either warm or chilled, topped with the fruit and the remaining coconut cream, if you like.
Top tips for making black rice coconut pudding
This fact will impress your kids. Did you know that black rice turns a brilliant purple colour when cooked? This is because it contains anthocyanin – the same natural pigment that makes blueberries purple.
How can I add some crunch to this dessert?
Serve with a scattering of toasted coconut flakes or almonds for a little crunchy and nutty boost. You could also use mixed seeds if you prefer.
What flavours go well with mango and coconut?
Passion fruit is a popular pairing for mango and coconut. It adds a pop of sharpness which matches the rich coconut milk and sweet mango perfectly.
Can you reheat rice pudding?
You can reheat on the hob or in a microwave safe bowl. Add a little more coconut milk or water if the mixture has become very thick after cooling.
“Although this is a pudding, with under 500 calories per portion it could easily be served as a treat for breakfast or a fun sweet brunch option. Swap the sugar for some maple syrup and keep it refined sugar free. Alternatively, to make it a more indulgent dessert, serve it warm with a generous scoop of ice cream.”
If you find prepping fresh mango a pain, invest in this handy little gadget that slices and peels the fruit in one.
For more tropical flavoured desserts, check out this coconut pavlova or our coconut milk panna cotta that can be made the day before. You might also like this nutty coconut cake.
