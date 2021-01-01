We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our coconut cake is moist with a silky coconut cream frosting.

This coconut cake has a soft, melt-in-the-mouth sponge and sweet coconut and double cream frosting. This delicious dessert is mixed using an electric whisk to give it an extra light and airy texture. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut and decorate with glace cherries before serving.

Ingredients 175g unsalted butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

50g desiccated coconut

3tbsp milk

Frosting

50ml coconut cream

400ml double cream

4tbsp shredded or desiccated coconut

Glace cherry, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Grease 2 x 20cm round sandwich tins and line the bases with baking paper.

Place the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric whisk until pale and creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a spoonful of the flour if the mixture begins to curdle.

Sift over the flour and fold in gently, using a metal spoon. Fold in the coconut and milk to give a soft dropping consistency. Divide the mixture between the prepared tins and gently level the surface.

Bake for 25-30 mins until risen, golden and springy to the touch. Cool in the tins for 5 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

To make the frosting, place both creams in a large bowl and whisk together until stiffly peaking.

To assemble, slice each sponge in half horizontally and sandwich all the layers back together with one-quarter of the coconut cream. Spread two-thirds of the remaining cream over the top and sides of the cake. Pipe the remaining cream in rosettes on top. Gently press the coconut onto the sides and top of the cake and decorate with a glace cherry.

Top tips for making a coconut cake

The coconut sponge cake can be made a day in advance but it’s best to assemble the cake on the day of serving to make sure the coconut cream frosting and the cherries stay as fresh as possible. For an extra nutty flavour, lightly toast the desiccated coconut before adding to the sponge mixture.

