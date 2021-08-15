We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These coconut milk panna cottas are light but comforting and very easy to prepare ahead.

Our coconut milk panna cotta has no added sugar and only come to 133 calories per portion. The recipe uses platinum sheets of gelatin which is available from most supermarkets. You can experiment with vegetarian alternatives as the packets often provide helpful conversions.

Ingredients 4 sheets gelatin

100ml single cream

400ml reduced fat coconut milk

20g sweetener

2tsp vanilla paste

Zest ½ lime

For the topping:

1 ripe mango, diced

1 passionfruit

½ tsp sweetener

Juice ½ lime

Method Place the gelatin in some cold water and leave to soften for 5mins.

Meanwhile gently warm the cream, coconut milk, sweetener, vanilla paste and lime zest, ensuring it doesn’t get too hot. Mix the gelatin into the warm mixture until dissolved. Leave to stand for 10-15mins to cool a little then mix to redistribute the vanilla and lime zest.

Pour evenly into five ramekins or moulds. Place in the fridge to set for four hours or overnight.

Mix the diced mango, passion fruit seeds, lime juice and sugar and leave to macerate.

Flip the panna cottas onto a plate and serve with the mango and passionfruit.

Top tips for making coconut milk panna cotta

If you're not watching the calorie count, use full-fat coconut milk and double cream for a silkier, more indulgent finish. We've served them with passionfruit and mango but summer berries like strawberries and raspberries would be delicious too.

If the panna cotta isn’t coming out of the mould, dip them in warm water for a few seconds before turning them onto a plate.

You might also like...

How to make panna cotta

Raspberry panna cotta

32 no-bake dessert recipes

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating