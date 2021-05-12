We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This blueberry pavlova recipe really tastes as impressive as it looks and it’s under 300cals per portion.

Our blueberry pavlova has a gorgeous fruit swirl which gives it a show-stopping finish. It’s best to make the meringue ahead of time and assemble it just before you serve.

Ingredients 100g frozen blueberries

1tsp cinnamon

2tsp cornflour (gluten-free)

40g pistachio, chopped

200g caster sugar

4 large egg whites

200ml double cream

150ml natural yogurt

1tbsp icing sugar

1tsp vanilla essence

2 peaches, plums or nectarines, cut into wedges

a little lemon juice, optional

150g fresh blueberries

Method Heat the oven to 160C/Gas 3. Put the frozen blueberries into a pan with the cinnamon and half the cornflour. Mix over a low heat allowing the blueberries to defrost. Bring up to a boil and mix to smush the berries. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, put the pistachios onto a lined baking tray and roast for 5 mins.

Whisk the egg whites fast until firm. Add the sugar a little at a time. Whisk until the mixture is thick, glossy and the sugar has completely dissolved. Mix in the cornflour and most of the pistachios (reserving a few for the topping). On baking parchment trace around a 20cm plate. Pile the meringue into the circle and spread out using a pallet knife. Drizzle the blueberry mix on top and swirl through using a knife.

Put into the oven and reduce the temperature to 100C/Gas 1/4. Cook for 2 hrs. Then turn the oven off leaving the meringue inside to cool. Whisk the cream, yogurt, icing sugar and vanilla essence together until thick. Pile this on top of the pavlova. Mix the stone fruit in the lemon juice, if using, and put this on top with the blueberries, stone fruit and remaining pistachios.

Top tips for making blueberry pavlova:

Adding a little lemon juice gives the fruit a lovely zing and reduces the chance of it oxidising and turning brown

Using a combination of cream and yogurt gives the dessert a lighter calorie count but you can use all cream if you prefer

