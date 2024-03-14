Watch your baby's face light up when they tuck into this flavoursome baby food by expert nutritionist, Annabel Karmel.

Soft salmon flakes, vibrant sweet potato, tender tomatoes, and a sprinkling of Cheddar cheese - your weaning baby is going to love tucking into this. Full of nutrients and omega-3, thanks to the fish, this is a great base recipe that can easily be adapted to encourage your little one to try other foods. Why not swap the salmon for white fish or the sweet potato for class potatoes?

Ingredients

225g salmon fillet

250g sweet potato, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp milk

40g unsalted butter

2 ripe tomatoes, skinned deseeded and chopped

40g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Put the salmon in a microwaveable dish, add the milk and dot with 15g butter. Cover and microwave for about 2 mins or until cooked through. Steam or boil the sweet potato until tender (around 12 mins). Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan, add the tomatoes and sauté until mushy. Stir in the cheese until melted, then blend the sweet potato with the tomato mixture. Remove the fish from its cooking liquid and flake, making sure there are no bones, and mix with the sweet potato and tomatoes. For younger babies, you can blend the fish together with the sweet potato and tomato for a smoother texture.

Top tips for making salmon, tomato, sweet potato and cheese

When making this recipe at home, use fresh salmon fillets and make sure you opt for unsalted butter as you want to keep the salt content down as much as possible when feeding babies.

Is this recipe suitable for 6 month olds? According to Annabel Karmel, this recipe is suitable for 6 months plus and is a great way to introduce fish to your little ones diet.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "The sooner you can establish oily fish on your little one’s menu, the better. Ideally babies should be given oily fish twice a week from 6 months as the essential fatty acids are vital for the development of your baby’s brain and vision. This is one of my most popular salmon recipes - babies love it."

Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel’s award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel’s #1 listen-along guide, it’s a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes. Visit the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fgb%2Fapp%2Fannabel-karmel%2Fid409157308&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> App Store or <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.applikation.annabelkarmel&hl=en_GB&gl=US" data-link-merchant="play.google.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Google Play and start your FREE trial today!

Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.