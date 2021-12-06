We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A perfect light lunch salad that still has plenty of festive flavour, without the stodge.

Overindulged a little the day before? This fresh, zesty Boxing Day salad is exactly what you need to get you feeling yourself again. Mixing the bright, palette cleansing flavours of orange and cranberry juices into the dressing is the key. It lifts the flavour of the turkey, turning yesterday’s leftovers into a feel good food. The nuts add texture and the cheese adds an unctuous creaminess that contrasts with the crisp salad leaves. Swap the pecans for walnuts or Brazil nuts if that is what you have around.

Ingredients 300g mixed salad leaves

350g cold cooked turkey, cut into small chunks

100g firm blue cheese, cubed

50g pecan nuts, toasted and roughly chopped

75g dried sweetened cranberries

For the dressing:

4tbsp olive oil

1tbsp fresh orange juice

1tbsp cranberry juice

2tsp runny honey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Arrange the salad leaves in a large serving bowl. Scatter over the turkey chunks, cheese, chopped pecans and dried sweetened cranberries.

To make the dressing, place the oil, cranberry and oranges juices and honey in a jug. Whisk together until blended. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Just before serving pour the dressing over the salad and toss together gently.

Top tip for making Boxing Day salad If you have any leftover roast potatoes from the Christmas meal, cube them and lightly fry in a little hot oil until crisp and golden. Toss into the salad with the dressing.

You may also like...

Gordon Ramsay turkey

Boxing Day recipes

Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating