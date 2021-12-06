A perfect light lunch salad that still has plenty of festive flavour, without the stodge.
Overindulged a little the day before? This fresh, zesty Boxing Day salad is exactly what you need to get you feeling yourself again. Mixing the bright, palette cleansing flavours of orange and cranberry juices into the dressing is the key. It lifts the flavour of the turkey, turning yesterday’s leftovers into a feel good food. The nuts add texture and the cheese adds an unctuous creaminess that contrasts with the crisp salad leaves. Swap the pecans for walnuts or Brazil nuts if that is what you have around.
Ingredients
- 300g mixed salad leaves
- 350g cold cooked turkey, cut into small chunks
- 100g firm blue cheese, cubed
- 50g pecan nuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- 75g dried sweetened cranberries
- For the dressing:
- 4tbsp olive oil
- 1tbsp fresh orange juice
- 1tbsp cranberry juice
- 2tsp runny honey
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Arrange the salad leaves in a large serving bowl. Scatter over the turkey chunks, cheese, chopped pecans and dried sweetened cranberries.
To make the dressing, place the oil, cranberry and oranges juices and honey in a jug. Whisk together until blended. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Just before serving pour the dressing over the salad and toss together gently.
Top tip for making Boxing Day salad
If you have any leftover roast potatoes from the Christmas meal, cube them and lightly fry in a little hot oil until crisp and golden. Toss into the salad with the dressing.
