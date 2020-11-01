We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this delicious bread pudding in just a few simple steps.

Old fashioned bread pudding is ideal for using up any bread that’s a day or two old. In fact, the best results come from using slightly stale bread. Bread that’s too fresh and doughy makes a heavier, more solid pudding.

Traditionally, currants, sultanas, raisins or a mixture are used to make this pudding but you can also use glace cherries, dried apricots and dried cranberries. And, if you don’t like mixed peel, just replace it with extra fruit. Sprinkle some sugar over this pudding for an extra hit of sweetness and to make it look lovely. In Canada they eat bread pudding with maple syrup. That’s something we can definitely get on board with!

Serve this easy bread pudding hot with some warmed up custard for a bowl of real indulgence. Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipes right here!

Ingredients 225g stale white bread, crusts removed

300ml milk

125g mixed sultanas, glace cherries and chopped dried apricots

25g chopped mixed peel

50g shredded suet

50g Demerara sugar, plus extra to sprinkle

1½tsp ground mixed spice

1 egg, beaten

Method Grease a 20cm square shallow baking tin or dish. Tear or chop the bread into pieces, place in a bowl and cover with the milk. Leave to stand for 30 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Beat the mixture with a wooden spoon to break up any lumps. Add the fruit, peel, suet, sugar, spice and egg and stir well to mix. Pour into the greased baking tin or dish and bake in the oven for 1½-2 hours until firm to the touch. Sprinkle over a little extra sugar, cut into pieces and serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making How to make bread pudding Keep any stale bread in the freezer. It's useful for breadcrumbs, bread and butter pudding and bread sauce as well as bread pudding.

If you’ve baked your bread pudding in bulk or you’ve got leftover bread pudding you’d like to keep for another time, you’ll be glad to know that you can keep it in the freezer. Frozen bread pudding can last up to 3 months. Make sure the bread pudding is cooled completely before popping into a freezable container. To thaw the bread pudding leave in the fridge overnight or on the kitchen side. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven and serve immediately.

Bread pudding will last around 2 days in the fridge. Keeping it in the fridge will make sure it stays as fresh as possible however it can dry the bread pudding out which is why 2 days is the max. If you want to store your bread pudding in an airtight container on the kitchen counter that is fine. Just make sure it is 100% airtight otherwise the pudding will dry out and become rubbery.

Like most baked treats, bread pudding is usually done when you run a knife or skewer through the middle and it comes out clean. If you’re bread pudding is catching on the top or taking longer to cook than instructed, cover with tin foil to make sure the top of your pudding doesn’t get burnt and to allow your pudding to continue cooking. Cook about 5-10 minutes at a time and keep checking as you don’t want to overcook it and dry it out.

