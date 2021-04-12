We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This recipe for vanilla custard is our go-to recipe for the perfect custard every time.

Vanilla custard is so easy to make and can be used as a topping on all of your favourite desserts – from cakes to crumbles. This recipe requires just four ingredients – a vanilla pod, whole milk, eggs and caster sugar – so you’re more than likely to already have everything you need in your cupboard or fridge. We’ve kept this custard recipe super simple but if you wanted to add a little something extra, it would also work with cocoa powder for a chocolatey finish. Although pretty versatile, vanilla custard is classically paired with apple crumble or spotted dick.

Watch how to make How to make vanilla custard

Ingredients 1 vanilla pod

570ml whole milk and double cream (half and half, or use all milk)

4 egg yolks

2tbsp caster sugar

Method Split the vanilla pod in half and add to a saucepan with the milk and cream. Warm until almost at boiling point.

In a bowl whisk together the egg yolks and sugar.

Remove the vanilla pod, then briskly whisk the warm milk and cream into the egg yolks and sugar.

Pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Stir over a low heat until thickened (this will take around 5 minutes). It’s ready once the custard coats the back of a wooden spoon. Serve immediately.

Tips for making vanilla custard:

If you find that your custard has curdled and formed lumps, quickly blitz it with an immersion blender. A couple of pulses should do the trick and restore the desired creamy texture.

You might also like…

Baked egg custard

Low fat custard

Chocolate custard

Click to rate ( 151 ratings) Sending your rating