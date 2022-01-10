We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These fabulous summer beans are at their best in this speedy salad.

Broad bean and brown rice salad is bursting with summer flavours. We’ve used a mix of herbs, but try to include fresh mint in there – it really lifts the flavour of the beans. This salad especially delicious with fresh broad beans, which are in season from June to September in the UK. You can even grow your own – they’re easy to look after and low maintenance. You can also get varieties that grow in pots, if you’re short on space. Don’t worry if you’re making this out of season though – you can use frozen broad beans and they will still taste great. This salad is delicious served with falafel and, for non-vegan diners, a sprinkling of chopped feta.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) broad beans

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

1-2 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of saffron, optional

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

150ml (¼ pint) good vegetable or chicken stock

250g pack of ready-cooked microwave brown rice

6 tbsp freshly chopped mixed herbs (such as parsley, coriander, chives, and mint)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Lemon juice, optional

Rocket leaves, to serve

Method Put the beans in a pan with the garlic, oil, saffron, if using, spices and the stock. Bring to a simmer, half-cover and cook for 10-12 mins.

Cook the rice, according to pack instructions. Tip into a bowl.

Add the beans with the stock left in the pan, then mix in the herbs and seasoning. Add some lemon juice, too, if you like. Top with rocket leaves.

Top tips for making broad bean and brown rice salad

We've served these beans in their pods, but older beans can be a little leathery on the outside. In this case, blanch them for two minutes in boiling water, then transfer to cold water and pop them out of their skins to reveal the emerald green bean inside. 1kg (2¼lb) fresh broad beans in their pods will yield about 425g (15oz) beans.

You might also like…

300 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Filling salad recipes

Click to rate ( 56 ratings) Sending your rating