Brookies are a hybrid biscuit that bring mouthwatering gooey chocolate brownies together with crunchy chocolate chip cookies.
Baked in just 10 minutes, this brookies recipe makes 30 bite-sized brookies at just 150 calories per biscuit. We’ve used dark chocolate in this recipe, but you could swap for milk or a flavoured chocolate like mint or salted caramel for a twist.
Ingredients
- For the brownie half
- 100g dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 65g unsalted butter, diced
- 75g caster sugar
- 50g light brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 65g plain flour
- 1½ tbsp cocoa powder
- ½ tsp baking powder
- pinch of salt
- For the cookie half
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 125g golden caster sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2tsp vanilla
- 200g plain flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- pinch of salt
- 100g dark chocolate chips, or chocolate broken into chunks
Method
To make the brownie batter, heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Whisk together the eggs and sugars, then pour in the chocolate mixture and mix for a minute or so to combine. Mix together the dry ingredients, then add to the chocolate mixture and mix well.
To make the cookie dough, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and creamy, then beat in the egg and vanilla. Fold in the flour, baking powder and salt.
Take about half a tbsp scoop of each mixture and roll into two small balls, then press together and roll into a ball. Repeat until you have used up all of the mixture, then place on a lined baking sheet and chill for 15 mins.
Bake for 7 mins, until crisp at the edge but slightly soft in the middle. Leave to cool on the tray for 5 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Top tips for making brookies
If you can’t find chocolate chips for the cookie half, you could always use chocolate chunks or cut up pieces of chocolate yourself from leftover chocolate bars.
You might also like…
Chocolate brownie recipe
Easy chocolate chip cookies
Vanilla cookies