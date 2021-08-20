We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brookies are a hybrid biscuit that bring mouthwatering gooey chocolate brownies together with crunchy chocolate chip cookies.

Baked in just 10 minutes, this brookies recipe makes 30 bite-sized brookies at just 150 calories per biscuit. We’ve used dark chocolate in this recipe, but you could swap for milk or a flavoured chocolate like mint or salted caramel for a twist.

Ingredients For the brownie half

100g dark chocolate, finely chopped

65g unsalted butter, diced

75g caster sugar

50g light brown sugar

1 large egg

65g plain flour

1½ tbsp cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

For the cookie half

100g unsalted butter, softened

125g golden caster sugar

1 egg

1/2tsp vanilla

200g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

100g dark chocolate chips, or chocolate broken into chunks

Method To make the brownie batter, heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Whisk together the eggs and sugars, then pour in the chocolate mixture and mix for a minute or so to combine. Mix together the dry ingredients, then add to the chocolate mixture and mix well.

To make the cookie dough, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and creamy, then beat in the egg and vanilla. Fold in the flour, baking powder and salt.

Take about half a tbsp scoop of each mixture and roll into two small balls, then press together and roll into a ball. Repeat until you have used up all of the mixture, then place on a lined baking sheet and chill for 15 mins.

Bake for 7 mins, until crisp at the edge but slightly soft in the middle. Leave to cool on the tray for 5 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tips for making brookies

If you can’t find chocolate chips for the cookie half, you could always use chocolate chunks or cut up pieces of chocolate yourself from leftover chocolate bars.

