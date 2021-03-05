We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our bubble and squeak frittata will soon become a favourite in your household as it transforms leftovers into something truly delicious.

With just three simple steps and five core ingredients our bubble and squeak frittata really couldn’t be easier to make. Being inventive with leftovers can be a tricky business. But treat them right and with minimum effort, you will have a delicious second meal on your hands.

A quick and easy frittata is often our go-to to use up the cooked leftover veggies. It’s a simple but effective way to give those second meal veggies a new lease of life. You can be flexible here with quantities too. So work with what you have and add serve with cold cuts or bread to dress up and bulk out a meal.

For an extra little something, we have used a dash of one of our favourite seasonings: Shichimi Togarashi. It’s a Japanese spice mix containing chilli, seeds (usually sesame) and seaweed. It’s quite spicy so can be omitted if you’re not a fan of hot food.

Ingredients 10g unsalted butter

600g leftover cooked veg such as potatoes, sprouts, parsnips carrots, cut into bite sized pieces

75g cooked whole chestnuts, crumbled

4 eggs beaten

1/2tsp Shichimi Togarashi, japanese spice mix

Method Melt the butter in the skillet. Fry the veggies with the chestnuts and Shichimi Togarashi.

Once golden pour over the eggs, cook over a medium heat on the hob for 8 mins.

Heat the grill, place the pan in the middle of the oven for 5 mins until set and golden.

Top tip for making Bubble and squeak frittata Shichimi Togarashi is a japanese spice mix containing chilli flakes, seaweed and seeds. Chilli flakes mixed with sesame seeds is an adequate substitution.

