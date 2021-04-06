We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Weight Watchers butternut squash and spinach tortilla has a hint of Dijon mustard. It cuts calories by using skimmed milk and low-fat cooking spray.

Weight Watchers butternut squash and spinach tortilla is just 196 calories per serving. It’s a low-calorie dinner option, ideal if you’re on the 5:2 diet or any other calorie-counting plans. Packed with soft butternut squash and fresh baby spinach leaves. This filling tortilla takes just 30 minutes to prepare and cook.

Ingredients 800g butternut squash, peeled, de-seeded and diced finely

6 eggs

150ml skimmed milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Calorie controlled cooking spray

150g baby spinach leaves, washed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add the squash and cook for 10–15 minutes, until tender. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk and mustard and season.

Heat a large (20 cm/8 inch) non stick frying pan and spray with the cooking spray. Add the squash and stir fry for a few minutes, until it turns golden. Add the spinach and stir fry for a further few minutes, until wilted. Tip the egg mixture into the pan.

Stir gently together and then cook over the lowest heat, without stirring, for 10–12 minutes or until the bottom is golden and the tortilla is nearly set. Preheat the grill to medium.

Slide the pan under the preheated grill for a few minutes, until the top is golden and puffy and the egg is completely set. Cut into four wedges and serve.

Top tips for making Weight Watchers butternut squash and spinach tortilla

This butternut squash and spinach tortilla would work just as well with sweet potatoes instead of the butternut squash.

If you want to add a bit more spice to the tortilla, swap the Dijon mustard for chilli sauce instead.

