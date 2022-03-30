We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gooey and chewy golden flapjacks dotted with cracked Creme Eggs and topped with chocolate.

These Creme Egg flapjacks one of our quickest and easiest Easter bakes. They are almost foolproof as they don’t need to rise in the oven and there are no complex steps. Just smooth them into the pan and bake for about 25 minutes. You can have them ready in less than an hour. It’s also a great recipe for getting kids involved in the kitchen. They can do all the mixing, measuring and dolloping into the baking tin. And once the flapjacks are cooked, they can help with the decorating too.

Ingredients 200g butter

175g golden syrup

100g light brown sugar

250g jumbo oats

100g plain flour

2 Creme Eggs

For the topping:

60g white chocolate

Yellow food colouring

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/350°F/gas 3 and grease and line a 20cm x 30cm shallow baking tin with baking parchment.

Heat the butter, golden syrup and sugar in pan over a gentle heat and stir until melted.

Put the oats and flour in a mixing bowl, pour over the melted butter mix, stir well to combine and spoon into the prepared baking tin. Cut the Creme Eggs into small pieces and dot over the surface of the flapjack pushing into the oats slightly.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and set. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then leave to cool for an hour on a wire rack.

Melt the white chocolate in the microwave on a medium heat, or set over a pan of gently simmering water, drizzle half over the flapjack, then colour the other half with a little yellow food colouring and drizzle again, criss-crossing the white drizzle.

Leave the chocolate to set before cutting the flapjacks into squares. Recipe extracted from Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Top tip for making Creme Egg flapjacks

Although the Creme Egg flapjacks will keep for around a week when stored in an airtight container, we are certain they won’t be around that long. If you prefer, you could top the flapjacks with a mix of white, milk, and dark chocolate but yellow food colouring adds a touch of fun.

