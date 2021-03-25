23 Creme Egg recipes to make this Easter

From Creme Egg brownies to Creme Egg ice cream, we’ve got plenty of mouth-watering Creme Egg recipes to choose from.
If you’re looking for a way to use up Creme Eggs, our Creme Egg recipes are sure to inspire. We’ve got everything from milkshakes to flapjacks to fudge.
A Creme Egg is a chocolate egg with a thick milk chocolate shell. It has a creamy white and yellow filling, like fondant.
Just like Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs are a popular sweet treat. They dominate supermarket shelves in the lead up to Easter. Available all year round Cadbury’s Creme Eggs costs around 50p per egg, depending on the retailer, making them rather cheap Easter eggs.
Our collection of Easter recipes vary from simply topping an Easter cake with Creme Eggs to rolling them into a fancy chocolate roulade. You can even try making Creme Eggs from scratch using our homemade Creme Eggs recipe featured in our video above.
See all of our Creme Egg recipes below…
Creme egg flapjacks
These sweet Creme Egg flapjacks take just 15 minutes to prepare. The flapjack mixture is made with two melted Creme Eggs and drizzled with melted white chocolate and yellow food colouring to create the Creme Egg ‘goo’ effect.
Get the recipe: Creme Egg flapjacks
Creme Egg ice cream
This delicious Creme Egg ice cream serves 12. Made with full fat milk, double cream and four crushed Creme Eggs, this is a luxurious Creme Egg recipe. Serve in a bowl or scooped on a cone.
Get the recipe: Creme egg ice cream
Creme Egg puff pastry twists
Creme Egg puff pastry twists are made just using four ingredients: ready rolled puff pastry, Creme Eggs, an egg and icing sugar. The sticky, gooey Creme Eggs make this pastry extra sweet. Serve with dipping chocolate for an extra naughty treat.
Get the recipe: Crème egg pastry puffs
Creme Egg brownies
One of the most popular Creme Egg recipes, Creme Egg brownies are thick, gooey and rich in chocolate flavour. The perfect Easter dessert drizzled with fresh cream or served warm with a scoop of ice cream. Prepare in just 10 minutes.
Get the recipe: Easter egg brownies
Creme Egg fudge
A piece of this Creme Egg fudge is only 73 calories per serving. This recipe makes 60 fudge squares. Each square has a dense dark chocolate flavour. The Creme Eggs are cut into pieces and pressed into the fudge before leaving too cool.
Get the recipe: Crème egg fudge
Creme Egg milkshake
It takes just four ingredients; Creme Eggs, ice cream, milk and rum (optional) to make a Creme Egg milkshake. Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce and more Creme Eggs, this is the ultimate way to use up Creme Eggs.
Get the recipe: Creme Egg milkshake
Creme Egg ice cream
This delicious ice cream is made to a 'no-churn' recipe which means the base is made up of just two ingredients - double cream and condensed milk - to give a beautifully creamy finish. Chocolate, vanilla and Creme Eggs are stirred through for a seasonal twist and then we've served the whole thing up in an Easter Egg - because we thought there wasn't quite enough going on!
Get the recipe Creme Egg ice cream
Creme egg toastie
It sounds like it shouldn't work, but somehow it just does. Thickly sliced bread, coated in butter and fried in a pan means the edges are crunchy and golden while the middle is soft and melting, oozing with Creme Egg. This is a naughty breakfast, but if you're going to be bad you may as well do it properly!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg toastie
Creme egg and french toast soldiers
Eggs are a delicious breakfast, that's for sure, but Creme Eggs take things to the next level. The 'soldiers' in this recipe are made out of deliciously spiced French toast which gives them texture and flavour, perfect for dunking into the 'yolk' of your Creme Egg. Kids and adults alike will love this one, and we think it's perfect for Easter morning!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg and soldiers
Chocolate creme egg cake
This decadent cake would make the perfect centrepiece for your Easter table or a fab back up to have in a tin on the side for when visitors pop round (although, we've never managed to make it last that long!). With soft chocolate sponge, a creamy centre and lots of Creme Eggs piled on top this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser
Get the recipe: Creme Egg cake
Creme Egg cake bars
If you're having the family over this Easter, whip up a batch of these delicious and rather naughty cake bars. The sponge hides Creme Eggs and the filling is inspired by the Creme Egg filling too. Top with chocolate and more Creme Eggs and ta-dah, you've got a masterpiece!
Creme Egg cheesecake
Cheesecake fans, this one's for you! This impressive cheesecake is made with Philadelphia, double cream and the base is made with crushed Creme Eggs and biscuits too.
Creme Egg cookies
A sweet Easter weekend treat - Creme Egg cookies! These rich and buttery cookies are made with cocoa powder and a mini Creme Egg split in half. You could take this recipe to the next level by crushing the Creme Eggs into the cookie dough too! Delicious.
Creme Egg roulade
Impress your friends and family on Easter Sunday by whipping up this delicious, rich Creme Egg roulade. It's easier to make than it looks and is packed with gooey Creme Eggs and drizzled in vibrant coloured icing.
Hot cross Creme Egg pudding
Nothing says Easter better than a fresh batch of hot cross buns. This recipe takes the Easter classic to the next level by adding Creme Eggs to the mix. It's the perfect treat to devour on Easter Sunday.
Ice cream Creme Eggs
The kids are going to love these creative little chocolate eggs filled with vanilla ice cream and passion fruit curd. Delicious and easy to make!
Creme Egg rocky road
The kids are just going to love this delicious white chocolate rocky road made with, you guessed it, Creme Eggs! Drizzle with an orange icing and more chocolate, this fun and creative rocky road can be ready in under 1hr.
Creme Egg pain au chocolat
Not sure what to have for breakfast on Easter Sunday? We've got it covered! Meet the Creme Egg pain au chocolat. Each buttery pastry parcel is filled with two mini Creme Eggs and drizzled in Nutella - what more could you want for breakfast?
Creme Egg croquembouche
Display this impressive Creme Egg croquembouche in the centre of your dinner table for all to see come Easter. This tower is made with a mixture of mini and regular Creme Eggs along with profiteroles mmmm...
Creme Egg bundt cake
If you've got the whole family round for Easter this year 'wow' them with this amazing and rather delicious Creme Egg bundt cake. It's topped with Creme Egg and filled with them too!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg bundt cake
Scotch Creme Eggs
How do you make a Creme Egg even more delicious? Cover it in cake and coconut of course! This fun recipe is a great one to make with kids as it takes no cooking - they'll love it!
Get the recipe: Scotch Creme Eggs
Creme Egg cupcakes
These Creme Egg cupcakes would make an impressive and delicious Easter gift for your friends and family. Each cake is topped with a mini Creme egg and a light Swiss meringue buttercream - but that's not all, these sweet treats have mini Creme Eggs hidden in the middle too!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg cupcakes
Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes
These delicious, mouth-watering pancakes are not just for Pancake Day! In this recipe, the Creme Egg is broken up - the 'goo' is warmed to make a sweet, melted marshmallow topping and the chocolate coating is melted and added to the pancake mix for chocolate flavoured pancakes. We think this is a great way to transform your Creme Egg - just add a scoopful of ice cream and serve as a dessert!
Get the recipe: Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes