23 Creme Egg recipes to make this Easter

From Creme Egg brownies to Creme Egg ice cream, we’ve got plenty of mouth-watering Creme Egg recipes to choose from.

If you’re looking for a way to use up Creme Eggs, our Creme Egg recipes are sure to inspire. We’ve got everything from milkshakes to flapjacks to fudge.

A Creme Egg is a chocolate egg with a thick milk chocolate shell. It has a creamy white and yellow filling, like fondant.

Just like Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs are a popular sweet treat. They dominate supermarket shelves in the lead up to Easter. Available all year round Cadbury’s Creme Eggs costs around 50p per egg, depending on the retailer, making them rather cheap Easter eggs.

Our collection of Easter recipes vary from simply topping an Easter cake with Creme Eggs to rolling them into a fancy chocolate roulade. You can even try making Creme Eggs from scratch using our homemade Creme Eggs recipe featured in our video above.

See all of our Creme Egg recipes below…