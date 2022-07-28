GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This cauliflower and cheese soup is so tasty, you'll definitely be coming back for more.

Cauliflower cheese has had a bad rap in recent years, maybe it conjures up bad school memories for some people. But there's a reason this classic pairing is still going strong - cauliflower and cheese go together beautifully. But forget that old staple Cheddar (no offence, Chedds, we do love you) - this version uses Emmental and goat's cheese. The first adds a mild, buttery cheesiness, and the second adds a more gutsy oomph. Together, they make the perfect twist on a classic. Serve this up for lunch with some crackers or crusty bread, or make it the starter at your next dinner party.

Ingredients

60g (2oz) unsalted butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 leek, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 large cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 litre (1¾ pints) vegetable stock

2 tbsp thyme leaves, plus extra sprigs to garnish

150ml (5floz) double cream

125 g (4½oz) Emmental, grated

100g (3½oz) Goat's Cheese log, rind removed and crumbled (available from deli counter)

Method

Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the onion, leek, carrot and bay leaf. Cover and cook gently for 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften. Do not let them brown. Add the cauliflower florets and cook gently for a further 4-5 minutes. Pour in the stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, covered, until the cauliflower is very tender. Stir in the thyme leaves. Purée the soup in a blender until smooth and return to the saucepan and bring just to the boil. Whisk in the cream and Emmental. Season with nutmeg, salt and pepper and then ladle into bowls. Scatter a little of the goat's cheese over each soup and garnish with thyme and little more black pepper.

Top tip for making cauliflower and cheese soup

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days but we'd recommend having this soup as soon as you've made it for the best, strongest flavour. You can use other cheese if preferred but Emmental gives you the best flavour and melts to a fantastic cheesy texture.

