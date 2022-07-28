Cauliflower and cheese soup recipe

This cauliflower and cheese soup uses two different kinds of cheese to create the most fantastic, creamy flavour. Mild Emmental with stouter, bolder goat's cheese make beautiful partners.

Cauliflower and cheese soup
This cauliflower and cheese soup is so tasty, you'll definitely be coming back for more.

Cauliflower cheese has had a bad rap in recent years, maybe it conjures up bad school memories for some people. But there's a reason this classic pairing is still going strong - cauliflower and cheese go together beautifully. But forget that old staple Cheddar (no offence, Chedds, we do love you) - this version uses Emmental and goat's cheese. The first adds a mild, buttery cheesiness, and the second adds a more gutsy oomph. Together, they make the perfect twist on a classic. Serve this up for lunch with some crackers or crusty bread, or make it the starter at your next dinner party. 

Ingredients

  • 60g (2oz) unsalted butter
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 leek, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 large cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • 1 litre (1¾ pints) vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp thyme leaves, plus extra sprigs to garnish
  • 150ml (5floz) double cream
  • 125 g (4½oz) Emmental, grated
  • 100g (3½oz) Goat's Cheese log, rind removed and crumbled (available from deli counter)

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the onion, leek, carrot and bay leaf. Cover and cook gently for 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften. Do not let them brown. Add the cauliflower florets and cook gently for a further 4-5 minutes.
  2. Pour in the stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, covered, until the cauliflower is very tender. Stir in the thyme leaves.
  3. Purée the soup in a blender until smooth and return to the saucepan and bring just to the boil. Whisk in the cream and Emmental.
  4. Season with nutmeg, salt and pepper and then ladle into bowls. Scatter a little of the goat's cheese over each soup and garnish with thyme and little more black pepper. 

Top tip for making cauliflower and cheese soup

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 days but we'd recommend having this soup as soon as you've made it for the best, strongest flavour. You can use other cheese if preferred but Emmental gives you the best flavour and melts to a fantastic cheesy texture.

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

