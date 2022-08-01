Cheese, onion and parsley soup recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(25 ratings)

This cheese, onion and parsley soup is delicious onion soup with a luxurious dose of creamy camembert to really up the flavour factor.

Cheese, onion and parsley soup in a bowl with ingredients
(Image credit: Getty/fcafotodigital)
  • Vegetarian
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time55 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This delicious cheese, onion and parsley soup is based on a classic onion soup, but with a really luxurious twist.

Onions may not sound like the most tempting vegetable for making into soup, but it's been popular since ancient Roman times. It was originally a peasant dish, because onions were so plentiful and cheap, but the modern version is all pimped up with cheese, croutons and herbs. This version is even more decadent, with camembert and cream added into the mix, to give it a really creamy, deep flavour. Half the soup gets whizzed up to a really lovely smooth texture, then you add that back to the rest so there's a bit if texture in there too. 

Ingredients

  • 25g (1oz) butter
  • 2tbsp sunflower oil
  • 500g (4oz) onions, peeled and finely sliced
  • 1.1 litres chicken or vegetable stock
  • 225g (8oz) camembert cheese, rind removed and roughly chopped
  • 4 tbsp double cream
  • 20g flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • Parsley for garnish

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Melt the butter with the oil in a large saucepan, add the onions and cook for 20 mins, stirring to prevent burning. The onions should be soft and lightly browned.
  2. Add the stock and simmer for 15 mins. Stir in the camembert, cream and parsley and stir over the heat until the cheese has melted.
  3. Pour half the soup into a liquidiser or hand blender and liquidise until smooth. Pour back into the pan with the rest of the soup, mix well and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve with French bread croutons and a sprinkling of extra parsley.

Top tip for cheese, onion and parsley soup

Serve this with crouton so you get some real crunch in there as well. You can either buy them in packs at the supermarket, or make your own - it's so simple. Just cut some bread into cubes (if it's a little stale, so much the better, but you can use fresh). Toss them in a bowl with salt, pepper and a glug of olive oil, then arrange on a baking tray in a medium oven for 8-10 minutes. Turn once during cooking.

You might also like...

Explore More
Cheese Recipes French Recipes Onion Recipes Parsley Recipes Soup Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.