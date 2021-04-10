Trending:

Chicken and courgette parmigiana recipe

Rose Fooks Rose Fooks
serves: 4
Skill: medium
Cost: cheap
Prep: 20 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 614 kCal 31%
Fat 22g 31%
  -  Saturates 8g 40%
Carbohydrates 46g 31%
    • Our chicken and courgette parmigiana recipe is very easily made in just three simple steps.

    This chicken and courgette parmigiana is a new take on the American-Italian classic. This dish is traditionally served with spaghetti. If you want a lighter option, serve with a crunchy green leaf salad or some steamed veggies such as broccoli or asparagus. This recipe uses three chicken breasts, which are sliced to feed four.

     

     

    Ingredients

    • 3 large chicken breasts (each about 200g)
    • 1 courgette
    • 150g panko breadcrumbs
    • 20g parmesan, finely grated
    • 75g seasoned plain flour
    • 2 eggs, beaten
    • Vegetable or sunflower oil for shallow frying
    • 75g black olives, chopped
    • 350g tomato pasta sauce
    • 125g ball mozzarella
    • 9 basil leaves
    • Salad to serve

    Method

    • Cut each chicken breast horizontally into 2 or 3 slices 5mm thick slices. Cut the courgette in half, and then each half into 3 wedges.

      Mix the breadcrumbs with the parmesan. Coat the chicken and courgette in the flour, tapping off the excess. Followed by the egg and then breadcrumb mixture. Heat the grill.

    • Cover the base of a frying pan with a thin layer of oil and heat. In batches brown the chicken and courgette for 1 min on each side until golden. Place onto a baking tray.

    • Mix the olives and tomato sauce. Then spoon the sauce evenly onto each piece of chicken. Place under the grill two shelves down for 5 mins. Before serving top with basil. Serve with salad, or for a more hearty meal, spaghetti.

    Top tips for making chicken and courgette parmigiana

    • For a less calorific option swap frying and grill the breaded chicken and courgette for 2-3mins on each side before topping with the tomato sauce and reduce the oven temperature to 175C and cook for a further 10 mins
    • Panko breadcrumbs are great for making the outside of the chicken and courgette extra crispy but any breadcrumbs will work

