Our chicken and courgette parmigiana recipe is very easily made in just three simple steps.



This chicken and courgette parmigiana is a new take on the American-Italian classic. This dish is traditionally served with spaghetti. If you want a lighter option, serve with a crunchy green leaf salad or some steamed veggies such as broccoli or asparagus. This recipe uses three chicken breasts, which are sliced to feed four.

Ingredients 3 large chicken breasts (each about 200g)

1 courgette

150g panko breadcrumbs

20g parmesan, finely grated

75g seasoned plain flour

2 eggs, beaten

Vegetable or sunflower oil for shallow frying

75g black olives, chopped

350g tomato pasta sauce

125g ball mozzarella

9 basil leaves

Salad to serve

Method Cut each chicken breast horizontally into 2 or 3 slices 5mm thick slices. Cut the courgette in half, and then each half into 3 wedges. Mix the breadcrumbs with the parmesan. Coat the chicken and courgette in the flour, tapping off the excess. Followed by the egg and then breadcrumb mixture. Heat the grill.

Cover the base of a frying pan with a thin layer of oil and heat. In batches brown the chicken and courgette for 1 min on each side until golden. Place onto a baking tray.

Mix the olives and tomato sauce. Then spoon the sauce evenly onto each piece of chicken. Place under the grill two shelves down for 5 mins. Before serving top with basil. Serve with salad, or for a more hearty meal, spaghetti.

Top tips for making chicken and courgette parmigiana

For a less calorific option swap frying and grill the breaded chicken and courgette for 2-3mins on each side before topping with the tomato sauce and reduce the oven temperature to 175C and cook for a further 10 mins

Panko breadcrumbs are great for making the outside of the chicken and courgette extra crispy but any breadcrumbs will work

