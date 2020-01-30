We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tomato pasta sauce is often all you need to jazz up a simple supper, and turns out the homemade version is easy to make yourself and it tastes a lot better than shop-bought jars.

For most people, pasta is a go-to dish. Especially for those who have busy jobs or families to look after and are short on time, pasta is a cheap, quick and easy meal to choose and always makes for a delicious family dish.

But, when it comes to pasta sauce, most of us just grab a jar from the supermarket and stir that into our spaghetti. Well, with our tomato pasta sauce recipe, shop-bought jars will be a thing of the past!

You don’t need to have lots of ingredients in to make this tomato pasta sauce and once you have the right herbs and spices, this sauce is actually cheaper to make than buying a ready made jar from the supermarket.

A tin of chopped tomatoes is a store cupboard essential and can be transformed into a tomato pasta sauce with just a few simple ingredients.

The best thing about this simple and delicious tomato sauce is that it isn’t just for pasta – it can used for gnocchi, with risotto, in a casserole and in many other dishes. You could even add curry paste to turn it into a curry sauce or combine with paprika and chorizo to give it a Spanish twist.

Ingredients 2x 390g tins chopped tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

2tbsp oil

1 white or red onion

Dried basil

1 stock cube (vegetable or chicken)

1tsp tomato puree

Seasonings

Method Finely chop your garlic and fry in the oil for a few mins over a low heat. Chop your onion, to your preferred size, add to the garlic and fry for a further 5 mins until the onions are soft.

Add the chopped tomatoes to the pan and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer, add the stock cube, tomato puree and basil (to your preferred taste) and stir. Allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 mins until the sauce begins to thicken.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Top tip for making Tomato pasta sauce You can add a little sugar to make your sauce a little sweeter or balsamic vinegar for a richer flavour

Click to rate ( 455 ratings) Sending your rating