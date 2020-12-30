We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make a batch of these chicken gyoza and keep them in your freezer for when you need a speedy canape or dinner for one that’s full of flavour.

We’ve got a super simple dough recipe for our chicken gyoza with spring onion and sprouts. You can buy ready-made wrappers in lots of Asian-supermarkets but the frozen variety are often cracked.

Plus, you have to wait for them to defrost. Making your own dough means you know exactly what’s inside, and allows you to freeze the uncooked dumplings. You could serve our chicken gyoza as a simple quick starter ahead of a Japanese-themed dinner party or as part of a sophisticated canape spread.

They also make a delicious and quick dinner or lunch for one! The dumplings are dairy-free and delicious served with chilli oil, a soy and sesame seed oil dip or sweet chilli sauce. We like Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Chilli Oil.

Ingredients For the dough:

200g plain flour, sieved

150ml hand-hot water

1/4 tsp fine salt

For the filling:

120g chicken breast, roughly cut into chunks

3 spring onions, sliced

50g Brussels sprouts, shredded

2tsp grated ginger

2tsp grated garlic

3tsp soy

2tsp sesame seed oil

You will need:

10cm round-cutter

Method To make the dough mix the flour and salt in a large bowl. Pour in the water, a little at a time, and mix using a chopstick or knife until combined. You may not need all the water. Transfer to a lightly dusted side and knead for 10mins until smooth and elastic. You can also do this with a dough hook and stand mixer. Divide the dough into two and roll into balls. Wrap in clingfilm and rest for 30mins.

Meanwhile, make the filling by combining all the ingredients in a food processor and blitzing until combined. You can check the seasoning by frying a teaspoon of the mixture, taste and adjust to your preference.

Lightly dust your work surface and a baking sheet or board. Roll out one of the dough balls until as thin as possible, ideally 1mm thick. Cut out circles of dough and transfer to the baking sheet, cover loosely with clingfilm to prevent them drying out too much. Repeat until all the dough is used up, you should have around 30 gyoza wrappers.

Spoon 1tsp filling into the centre of a wrapper, wet the rim with water then crimp together using your thumb and forefinger. Line up on the baking sheet while you repeat with the rest of the mixture. You can cook straight away, cover with cling and refrigerate for up to 6hours. The best thing to do is to place the baking sheet in the freezer. Once gyoza are solid you can transfer to a freezer bag for easy storage.

To cook, drizzle a little vegetable oil in a large pan with a lid on a medium heat. Add the gyoza and leave a little space between each dumpling, cook for 3 mins until the bottoms are turning golden.

Pour some water, approx 30ml, and cover with a lid. If cooking fresh steam for 3 mins, if cooking from frozen steam for 5-6 mins. Add more water if it evaporates too quickly. Remove the lid and drizzle a little sesame seed oil. Cook for 1-2 mins until the bottoms have crisped up.

Ensure the gyoza are piping hot and serve with a dipping sauce of your choice. We like a mix of chilli oil, soy, sesame seed oil and lime juice.

Top tip for making Chicken gyoza with spring onion and sprouts You could try these with pork mince or prawns instead of chicken

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating