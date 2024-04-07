Our Chicken and spinach lasagne is lighter and fresher compared to the traditional recipe but still a proper crowd-pleaser.

We think the kids will love this creamy take on a lasagne and it’s a great way to introduce them to tarragon if they’ve never tasted it before. Don’t worry though, just use basil instead if you don’t think the aniseed-y herb will impress them. Once built, the lasagne only takes 25 minutes in the oven and leftovers take around 15 minutes to reheat. We’ve served it with a green salad but garlic bread and chips are a cheeky treat option if you want.

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil

750g (11⁄2lb) chicken thigh fillets, chopped into 2-3cm (3⁄4in-1in) chunks

20g (3⁄4oz) butter

2 onions, finely diced

2tbsp plain flour

2tsp English mustard powder

450g (1lb) baby spinach, washed, but still a little wet

4tbsp chopped fresh tarragon

400g (14oz) ricotta

300g pack fresh lasagne sheets

4tbsp double cream

1 egg

30g (1oz) Parmesan cheese

Salad leaves, to serve

Method

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan, Gas 4). Heat the oil and fry the chicken in batches, stirring regularly until sealed on all sides. Season. Meanwhile, in a large pan, melt the butter and sweat the onions until translucent. Mix in the flour and mustard powder until dissolved. Add the just-washed spinach and allow to wilt, muddling occasionally. If necessary, increase the heat to evapourate off any liquid. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the chicken, tarragon and 300g (10oz) ricotta. Mix together until everything is coated and season generously. Spoon a third of the mixture into a 20x30cm baking dish and top with a single layer of lasagne sheets. Add half the remaining mixture and top with another layer of lasagne sheets. Repeat to make 3 layers in total. Use a whisk to combine the remaining 100g (31⁄2oz) ricotta with the cream, egg, most of the Parmesan and lots of freshly cracked black pepper. Spread this over the top layer of lasagne sheets. Grate over the remaining Parmesan, and bake for 25 mins. Serve with more freshly cracked black pepper and a green salad.

Top tips for making our chicken and spinach lasagne

You could make this recipe using leftover roasted chicken if you like. Depending on how much meat you have leftover, you could bulk the filling out with some sliced mushrooms. Simply fry the mushrooms before wilting the spinach and then combine the ingredients as per the original recipe.

How could I add more flavour to this chicken and spinach lasagne? If you have a jar of pesto that needs to be used up, add it to the creamy ricotta filling. Alternatively, if you don’t have mustard powder use a couple teaspoons of dijon or wholegrain mustard instead.

What should you serve with lasagne? Given how hearty a lasagne is, we think a simple green salad is enough but some people like to serve it with chips. Garlic bread is another big hit with kids but roasted or grilled veg is a nice option too.

What can I use instead of spinach? Try using rocket for a subtle peppery flavour or watercress is a good substitute too.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “For me, lasagne is just one of those meals that feels like a hug. I like to make lasagne if I’m hosting a dinner for friends because it’s easy to prepare ahead and can be placed in the middle of the table for everyone to help themselves.”

