Our Chicken and spinach lasagne is lighter and fresher compared to the traditional recipe but still a proper crowd-pleaser.
We think the kids will love this creamy take on a lasagne and it’s a great way to introduce them to tarragon if they’ve never tasted it before. Don’t worry though, just use basil instead if you don’t think the aniseed-y herb will impress them. Once built, the lasagne only takes 25 minutes in the oven and leftovers take around 15 minutes to reheat. We’ve served it with a green salad but garlic bread and chips are a cheeky treat option if you want.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 750g (11⁄2lb) chicken thigh fillets, chopped into 2-3cm (3⁄4in-1in) chunks
- 20g (3⁄4oz) butter
- 2 onions, finely diced
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 2tsp English mustard powder
- 450g (1lb) baby spinach, washed, but still a little wet
- 4tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
- 400g (14oz) ricotta
- 300g pack fresh lasagne sheets
- 4tbsp double cream
- 1 egg
- 30g (1oz) Parmesan cheese
- Salad leaves, to serve
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan, Gas 4). Heat the oil and fry the chicken in batches, stirring regularly until sealed on all sides. Season.
- Meanwhile, in a large pan, melt the butter and sweat the onions until translucent. Mix in the flour and mustard powder until dissolved. Add the just-washed spinach and allow to wilt, muddling occasionally. If necessary, increase the heat to evapourate off any liquid.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the chicken, tarragon and 300g (10oz) ricotta. Mix together until everything is coated and season generously.
- Spoon a third of the mixture into a 20x30cm baking dish and top with a single layer of lasagne sheets. Add half the remaining mixture and top with another layer of lasagne sheets. Repeat to make 3 layers in total.
- Use a whisk to combine the remaining 100g (31⁄2oz) ricotta with the cream, egg, most of the Parmesan and lots of freshly cracked black pepper. Spread this over the top layer of lasagne sheets. Grate over the remaining Parmesan, and bake for 25 mins.
- Serve with more freshly cracked black pepper and a green salad.
Top tips for making our chicken and spinach lasagne
You could make this recipe using leftover roasted chicken if you like. Depending on how much meat you have leftover, you could bulk the filling out with some sliced mushrooms. Simply fry the mushrooms before wilting the spinach and then combine the ingredients as per the original recipe.
How could I add more flavour to this chicken and spinach lasagne?
If you have a jar of pesto that needs to be used up, add it to the creamy ricotta filling. Alternatively, if you don’t have mustard powder use a couple teaspoons of dijon or wholegrain mustard instead.
What should you serve with lasagne?
Given how hearty a lasagne is, we think a simple green salad is enough but some people like to serve it with chips. Garlic bread is another big hit with kids but roasted or grilled veg is a nice option too.
What can I use instead of spinach?
Try using rocket for a subtle peppery flavour or watercress is a good substitute too.
“For me, lasagne is just one of those meals that feels like a hug. I like to make lasagne if I’m hosting a dinner for friends because it’s easy to prepare ahead and can be placed in the middle of the table for everyone to help themselves.”
It’s best to weigh your ingredients to ensure the ratios are correct and a reliable set of digital scales is the best tool for this.
Heston Blumenthal Precision scales by Salter - <a href="https://amazon.co.uk/Heston-Blumenthal-Precision-Accuracy-Guarantee/dp/B00Q505YQO/ref=asc_df_B00Q505YQO/?linkCode=df0&hvadid=309884674229&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=13484236377004870894&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9045954&hvtargid=pla-421999682368&psc=1&th=1&tag=hawk-future-21&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">View at Amazon
These scales have a 5kg capacity, so they are great if you’re making big batches of bread or pizza dough. You can get very precise readings and they measure in 0.5g increments.
Check out our classic lasagne recipe or for some veggie inspiration, Mary Berry’s butternut squash lasagne is a popular choice. You might also like our simple spaghetti bolognese. It’s a family favourite for good reason.
Jessica is a freelance food writer, stylist and recipe tester. She previously worked as Senior Food Writer at Future. While at Future Jessica wrote food and drink-related news stories and features, curated product pages, reviewed equipment, and developed recipes that she then styled on food shoots. She is an enthusiastic, self-taught cook who adores eating out and sharing great food and drink with friends and family. She has completed the Level 1 Associate course at the Academy of Cheese and is continually building on her knowledge of beers, wines, and spirits.
-
Tomato, bean and basil pasta salad
This tomato, bean and basil pasta salad is a great alternative to sandwiches for lunch boxes and is also an excellent vegan buffet option if you’re hosting a party.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Simple chorizo and tomato linguine with rocket
This simple chorizo and tomato linguine with rocket is the perfect family dinner. Swap the rocket for some steamed broccoli if it’s too spicy for your little ones.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Slimming World fruity pasta salad
This fresh, citrusy pasta salad makes a delicious light lunch and is ideal picnic food. A fruity pasta by Slimming World with orange, apples, and grapes...
By Slimming World Published
-
Broccoli pasta with pancetta
This broccoli pasta with pancetta takes 30 minutes to cook making it a great speedy family dinner...
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Stuffed lamb shoulder with feta and apricot
Our stuffed lamb shoulder with feta and apricot is infused with lots of Middle Eastern flavours and it only takes 30 minutes of prep
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Stuffed spring leg of lamb with herby chutney
This stuffed spring leg of lamb with herby chutney is best made the night before so it can marinate and intensify in flavour.
By Jules Mercer Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘favourite’ childhood meals are surprisingly ‘normal’ and easy to recreate for family dinners
The brother's enjoyed "traditional, English food"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why George, Charlotte and Louis won’t be joining the rest of the family for Christmas dinner
He'll be sat at a different table from King Charles and senior Royals...
By Adam England Published
-
The most unpopular Christmas dinner item revealed, and surprisingly it’s not sprouts
But do you agree with what's been ranked the most unpopular Christmas dinner item?
By Selina Maycock Published