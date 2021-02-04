Make 2 x basic sponges, according to the recipe. Leave to cool.

Make your buttercream by beating the butter well, until pale and fluffy. This is easiest in a mixer or food processor if you have one. Add the icing sugar and vanilla extract and beat very well. Add 1-2tbsp of boiling water to soften the icing. It should reach the consistency of soft serve ice cream.

Carefully trim the tops off each of your sponge cakes so that they are level and even.

Place the first one on a flat surface, add a thin layer of buttercream and top with the next cake. Repeat with the remaining cakes.

Push the drinking straws into the top surface of the cake, about 10cm in from the edge, at 12 o’clock, 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Push them all the way through until they reach the bottom.

Trim the tops of the straws off with scissors so that they end just below the surface of the cake.

Put about half your icing into a separate bowl (it’s very important to separate it, so that it doesn’t all end up with crumbs in). Use this to smooth all over your cake, it doesn’t matter what it looks like at this stage or if there’s crumbs poking through, you’re just trying to get it as smooth as possible.

When you’ve smoothed out all of the lumps and bumps with icing, chill for about 30 minutes.

Next, add your final layer of icing, from the remaining half of the buttercream you put to one side. Gently smooth it over your cake using a palette knife or cake smoother if you have one. Try not to ‘nick’ the icing to let the layer below show through.

Put back into the fridge for at least 1 hour.

When the cake is almost ready to come out, make your ganache by heating the double cream in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it begins to bubble, remove it from the heat and stir in the dark chocolate. Continue to stir until the mixture is thick and smooth, without any remaining lumps of chocolate.

Remove the cake from the fridge and prepare to pour the ganache over. You can do this using a disposable piping bag if you have one, or by gently spooning onto the centre of the cake and encouraging drips to fall down the sides with the back of the spoon. If you’re using a piping bag, pipe a zig zag motion along the top edge of the cake, allowing part of the zig zag to drop down the cake edge.

Shake the cake gently if the ganache needs more encouragement to drip down the cake.

Put the cake back into the fridge for 30 mins to firm up.