Make this impressive Maltesers chocolate cake in just a few simple steps.

This Maltesers cake is a chocolate-lovers dream, using both malty chocolate treats and cocoa powder, along with buttermilk, to create a rich and velvety cake. Topped with smooth cream cheese frosting and even more Maltesers to give it that extra special touch, the final cake is really a sight to see. While this Maltesers cake is the ideal weekend baking project, the recipe makes 12 portions so it’s also perfect for picnics in the park with friends, parties and special occasions, and even just as a much-needed 3pm snack.

Watch how to make Maltesers chocolate cake

Ingredients 3 medium free-range eggs

200g soft brown sugar

60g cocoa powder

150g plain flour

180g ground almonds

50g butter, melted in the microwave until liquid

284ml buttermilk

2tsp baking powder

Small pinch salt

Frosting ingredients:

100g mascarpone

100g icing sugar

30g cocoa powder

For the top and middle:

175g pouch Maltesers

Method To make this chocolate cake, preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).

Line the base of two 18cm loose-bottomed round tins with baking paper, and lightly grease the base and sides with a little vegetable oil.

Whisk the eggs and sugar for a full 4 mins until they turn pale and treble in size.

Add the flour, cocoa powder, almonds, baking powder, salt, buttermilk and melted butter to the bowl and mix to combine.

Divide the mixture between the two prepared tins and place into the middle of a hot oven for 30 mins.

Once cooked, leave to cool on a wire rack for at least 20 mins until cold. You could speed up the process by placing the rack in the fridge if you wanted to. The cake must be cold before you ice it or it will simply run off it.

While the cake is cooling, make the icing: place the mascarpone and icing sugar in a bowl and mix together with the help of a rubber spatula. When they are totally blended together and there are no lumps, add the cocoa powder and mix again. Refrigerate until needed.

To assemble the cake, spread a thin layer of icing on the underside of both cakes. Scatter half of the Maltesers on the base layer, then sandwich with the top half. Finally, place Maltesers all over the top of the cake before serving. Looking for a classic chocolate cake? Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe is the ultimate choice!

Tips for making Maltesers chocolate cake:

Speed up the cake cooling process by placing the rack in the fridge. The cake must be completely cold before you ice it, otherwise the frosting will simply run off it.

