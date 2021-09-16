We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Omelette muffins are great for lunchbox snacks and quick, easy go-to breakfasts in the morning.

The omelette is a weekend brunch staple! When combined with some fried onions, garlic, other vegetables and some bacon or cheese, it’s really the best start to the day. There’s no reason why these omelette muffins can’t be equally as delicious and nutritious. We’ve kept our recipe super simple though, adding just bacon, sweetcorn and cheddar cheese to the base egg mixture. For something a little more exciting, swap out the cheddar for a strong blue cheese and the bacon rashers for lardons or even some pancetta.

Ingredients 6 eggs

4 rashers of bacon

198g tin sweetcorn

50g cheddar cheese, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (340°F, Fan 160°C, gas mark 4) Grill or fry the bacon rashers and once cooked, cut into small bite size pieces.

In a pouring jug, whisk all of the eggs, sweetcorn, bacon and cheese together and pour into the muffin tray moulds, making sure to leave 1cm free at the top as the mixture will rise when cooked.

Bake in the oven for 15mins or until firm and golden. Serve.

Top tips for making omelette muffins:

To prevent the muffins from sticking, spray the muffin tray with low-calorie cooking spray so they will be much easier to remove.

