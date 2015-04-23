Take a simple Victoria sponge cake and transform it into this fun chocolate Jazzies cake! Watch our video to see how easy it is to decorate a basic cake with rich chocolate buttercream and plenty of Jazzies. The kids are going to love this transformation.
Watch how to make Chocolate Jazzies cake
Ingredients
- 1x
- , (sponges only)
- 400g icing sugar
- 200g unsalted butter, softened
- 100g dark chocolate, melted
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 200g chocolate Jazzies
- 1tsp hundreds and thousands
Method
Make your basic Victoria sponge cake, sponges only – don’t make the filling.
Sieve icing sugar into a large bowl and whisk with butter until smooth. Add the slightly cooled melted chocolate and vanilla, whisk again until soft and smooth.
Spread one third over one cake then top with the second. Using a palette knife, spread 2 thirds of the remaining icing up the sides of the cake and spread the rest over the top. Smooth over the edges and top, decorate the sides with Jazzies and sprinkle over hundreds and thousands to decorate and serve.
Top tip for making Chocolate Jazzies cake
Try this with white chocolate and white chocolate stars for a snowflake cake at Christmas