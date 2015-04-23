Sieve icing sugar into a large bowl and whisk with butter until smooth. Add the slightly cooled melted chocolate and vanilla, whisk again until soft and smooth.

Spread one third over one cake then top with the second. Using a palette knife, spread 2 thirds of the remaining icing up the sides of the cake and spread the rest over the top. Smooth over the edges and top, decorate the sides with Jazzies and sprinkle over hundreds and thousands to decorate and serve.