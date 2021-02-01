Our chocolate sponge cake is mouthwateringly rich and indulgent.
This chocolate sponge cake has a deep chocolate infused sponge that is sandwiched together with a thick chocolate frosting that melts in the mouth. This hearty cake serves eight and takes just 30 minutes to bake. Serve with lashings of cream and fresh berries for the ultimate treat.
Ingredients
- For the chocolate sponge cake:
- 175g (6oz) butter, at room temperature
- 3 eggs, at room temperature
- 175g (6oz) caster sugar
- 175g (6oz) self-raising flour
- 50g (2oz) cocoa powder
- 1tsp baking powder
- ½tsp vanilla extract
- For the chocolate icing:
- 200g (8oz) icing sugar
- 50g (2oz) cocoa powder
- 200g (8oz) butter
- 1tbsp milk
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- For a cream and fruit filling (optional):
- 125ml whipping cream
- 175g raspberries or strawberries
Method
Grease a 20cm (8in) round or square cake tin and line with greaseproof paper. Top tip: Watch our how to line a round cake tin video
Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F, gas mark 3).
Cream the sugar and butter into a large bowl, beat until light and pale. Add the eggs one at a time and continue to beat until you leave a trail on the surface when the whisk is lifted (with an electric mixer, about 5 mins).
Sift the flour. Gently fold half the flour into the mixture. When it is well combined, fold in the other half of the flour along with the cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the vanilla extract.
Turn the mixture into the prepared tin.
Bake the chocolate sponge cake for about 30-35 mins or until a cake skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Turn out onto a wire rack and remove the greaseproof paper.
Turn the chocolate sponge cake upside down so the top becomes the bottom. Slice it horizontally and fill with whipped cream and fruit – raspberries or strawberries work well. You can decorate the top with more fruit.
Or, for die hard chocoholics, make our quick, chocolate icing. Use an electric whisk to beat together all the ingredients until you have a smooth, light icing. Use half of it in the middle of the chocolate sponge cake and the other half on top. Decorate with raspberries if you fancy.
Top tips for making a chocolate sponge cake
How to decorate a chocolate sponge cake
This chocolate sponge cake can be decorated simply with the chocolate icing spooned and smoothed on with a palette knife for a rough finish. You could top this cake with sprinkles, fresh fruit such as strawberries or raspberries, and dust with icing sugar for a special occasion. If you’re not a fan of the chocolate icing swap for Nutella or chocolate spread instead. Or you could opt for an overindulgent chocolate ganache.
What can you put in the middle of a chocolate sponge cake?
Our recipe sandwiches the chocolate sponges together with the chocolate frosting but if you’d like to opt for something different strawberry, blackberry, or raspberry jam would work just as well. You could also opt for fresh cream whipped until light and fluffy for a dessert cake. As above you could choose to fill your chocolate sponge cake with Nutella or even opt for peanut butter spread.