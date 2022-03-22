We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This dark and delicious chocolate cake is a really luxurious way to round off Lent.

Our chocolate orange liqueur cake is seriously decadent. With melted chocolate folded in, ground almonds and a heady hit of Cointreau, it’s one of our most deluxe cakes. Entirely wrapped in a chocolate cream ganache, it looks like a sachertorte, the kind you’d find in the fanciest Austrian patisseries. If you’re not keen on the orange flavour, you can play around with it. Swap to a coffee liqueur, or an almond flavour one such as Disaronno. Although this cake is a brilliantly chocolate end to Lent, especially if you’ve been abstaining from chocolate, it works well at other celebrations too. Trying swapping the Easter eggs on top for some luxury Belgian chocolates. The result is a dream birthday cake for a chocoholic.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

275g plain chocolate

175g butter, softened

225g caster sugar

4 medium eggs

200g self-raising flour

1 tbsp cocoa powder

175g ground almonds

Grated zest of 1 orange

2 tbsp Cointreau or orange liqueur

A few chocolate mini eggs, for decoration

For the chocolate ganache:

300g milk chocolate

150ml double cream

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Grease and line the base of a 20cm round, deep cake tin.

Break up 175g of the plain chocolate and place in a bowl over gently simmering water until melted (or microwave for 1-2 mins until melted). Allow to cool for 5 mins.

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon or electric whisk until light and creamy in texture. Separate the eggs and beat the yolks into the butter mixture. Beat in the melted, cooled chocolate. Fold in the flour, cocoa powder, ground almonds, orange zest and liqueur.

In a clean grease-free bowl, whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Add a quarter of the egg whites to the chocolate mixture to help loosen it, mix in gently then fold in the remaining egg whites.

Spread the mixture into the cake tin and bake for 50 mins-1 hour until firm to the touch and a skewer comes out cleanly.

Cool in the tin for 5 mins then turn out and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

To make the chocolate ganache; break the chocolate up into pieces and place in a pan with the cream, warm over a very low heat, stirring all the time until melted and smooth then pour into a bowl and chill until thick enough to spread. Whisk lightly until thickened.

To make the chocolate curls, melt the remaining plain chocolate in a bowl over gently simmering water until melted (or microwave for 1-2 mins until melted) then spread thinly on a marble board or the back of a cool metal baking tray. Allow to set without putting the chocolate in the fridge. Scrape a sharp knife at a 45 degree angle over the chocolate to make long curls

Spread the top of the cake with the ganache, then arrange chocolate curls and Easter eggs on top.

Top tip for making chocolate orange liqueur cake

If you prefer, you can top this cake with a simple chocolate butter cream; just beat 50g softened butter with 2 tsp boiling water, 175g icing sugar and 25g cocoa powder until creamy.

You might also like...

Easter cake ideas

Simnel cake

Hot cross buns