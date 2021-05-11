We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just 20 minutes to bake a batch of these sticky-sweet chocolate raspberry cupcakes. The tangy raspberry filling really complements the soft chocolate sponge.

These dense chocolate cupcakes are filled with a sweet raspberry compote. Topped with rich chocolate buttercream. The combination of raspberries and dark chocolate pairs perfectly together. Decorate with fresh raspberries and dust with icing sugar before serving. This cupcake recipe would work just as well with strawberries or blackberries.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

115g caster sugar

115g unsalted butter, softened

85g self raising flour

30g cocoa powder

2 eggs

1tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

For the icing:

270g unsalted butter, softened

270g icing sugar

100g melted dark chocolate, cooled to room temperature

4tbsp cocoa powder

For the filling:

Ready-made raspberry compote or raspberry jam

12 raspberries, optional

Icing bag

Long, round icing tip

Method Preheat the oven at 170ºC/325ºF/gas mark 3.

Cream the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy, before beating in the eggs until well combined. Sift in the remaining ingredients and fold in until smooth. Spoon into cupcake cases and bake for 20 mins, then allow to cool completely.

To fill the cupcakes: Spoon the raspberry compote into an icing bag with a long round icing tip.

Insert a kebab stick into the centre of the cupcake and wiggle around to make a little channel for the filling. Insert the icing tip into the channel and squeeze the raspberry sauce in until you feel it’s about to overflow.

For the icing: Beat the butter until pale and fluffy, sift the icing sugar in a little at a time and finally mix through the cooled melted chocolate. If the icing becomes too thin, add sifted cocoa powder to thicken it up.

Spread or pipe the chocolate icing onto the cupcakes.

Top tips for making chocolate raspberry cupcakes

Add fresh raspberries to the filling too. Just add the raspberry compote and then gently push in a single raspberry too. You could also opt for raspberry jam instead of compote - try our easy raspberry jam recipe.

You might also like…

Classic chocolate cupcake recipe

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Raspberry cupcakes

Click to rate ( 98 ratings) Sending your rating