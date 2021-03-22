We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy rainbow cupcakes are a colourful and tasty addition to any kids party.

You’ll love these beautifully bright rainbow cakes for their speed and simpleness. This recipe makes 16 cupcakes in 25 minutes and uses ready made cake mixture to cut out the faff. Different food colourings are key to the rainbow recreation here, so be sure to pick up the primary colours of red, blue and yellow. You can then create green from blue and yellow, and purple from red and blue – giving you an abundance of colours to play with. Allow these cakes to cool completely after baking. Then top with whipped cream and shower with sprinkles.

Watch how to make Easy rainbow cupcakes

Ingredients White cake mix (we used an 18¼-ounce box)

Food colouring (red, blue and yellow)

Cupcake cases

Whipped cream (optional)

Food colouring amounts:

Purple = 9 red and 6 blue drops

Blue = 12 drops blue

Green = 12 drops green

Yellow = 12 drops yellow

Orange = 12 yellow and 4 red drops

Red = 18 drops red

Method To make this cupcake recipe, prepare your favourite white cake mix, then divide the batter evenly among six small bowls. Dye each bowl of batter a rainbow colour (with specific amounts of food colouring drops).

Line 16 a muffin tray with cupcake cases.. Evenly distribute the purple batter among the cups, then the blue, and so on, following the order shown. As you go, gently spread each layer of batter with the back of a spoon to cover the colour underneath.

Bake the cupcakes according to your recipe directions. Before serving, remove the paper wrapping, and if you like, top each cupcake with a whipped-cream cloud.

Top tip for making easy rainbow cupcakes:

If you’d prefer to make your own cake mixture for these cupcakes then follow our easy and speedy basic cupcake recipe.