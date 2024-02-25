Prepare the sauce for our simple chorizo and tomato linguine in the morning and then reheat for dinner once everyone is home.

The joy of digging into a hearty bowl of pasta after a long day is made even greater when all the hard work has been done ahead. This sauce will taste better if made ahead as the flavours will intensify. If chorizo and rocket are a little too spicy for your little one’s palette, we’ve got some simple substitution suggestions below.

Ingredients

2 x 400g tins finely chopped tomatoes (we used Mutti)

2tbsp tomato purée

1tsp caster sugar

120g pack chorizo crumbs or finely diced chorizo

4 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced

4 fresh oregano sprigs

400g (14oz) linguine

11⁄2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2tbsp finely grated Manchego or Parmesan

50g (13⁄4oz) wild rocket

1tsp balsamic vinegar

Method

Tip the tomatoes into a medium-sized saucepan. Half fill each tin with water, swirling to rinse, then add to the tomatoes. Stir in the tomato purée, caster sugar, chorizo, garlic and oregano. Bring to a simmer, then partially cover with a lid and cook very gently for 2 hrs until thickened, removing the lid for the final 30 mins if necessary. Season to taste. Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling, lightly salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain well and return to the pan. Stir in the sauce and 1tbsp oil, tossing to coat evenly. Divide between bowls and sprinkle over the grated cheese. Lightly dress the rocket with the balsamic vinegar and a little more oil, and arrange on top of the spaghetti. Allow each guest to fold the rocket into the linguine before eating.

Top tips for making our simple chorizo and tomato linguine with rocket

Batch-cook the sauce and freeze in portions for up to six months. Defrost thoroughly, reheat until piping hot, then serve with pasta and rocket. We have plenty more tips for making this pasta, continue reading below.

What's the best way to cook chorizo? If you’re using a cured chorizo ring, you need to peel the thin skin off before dicing and cooking. If you leave it on, the oils won’t be able to fully escape and it will be tough. It will be cheaper to buy a whole chorizo and prepare a portion yourself for the pasta but if you’re short on time, the pre-diced stuff is a great option. With your leftover chorizo, you can dice it and serve it with scrambled or fried eggs for breakfast or make this chicken and chorizo pie.

What can I use instead of chorizo? You can easily swap the chorizo for some diced pancetta or chopped-up bacon rashers. If you still want the spice flavours from the chorizo, add a teaspoon or two of sweet smoked paprika.

Which tinned tomatoes are best? For the best flavour, we recommend using the best quality tomatoes you can afford. Although cheaper tins of chopped tomatoes look like good value, they are often a lot more watery and require longer to cook, reduce, and thicken. We have used Mutti chopped tomatoes and think they have a delicious flavour.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “To add some crunch to my pasta dishes, I like to fry some fresh breadcrumbs in a little oil until golden. Mix in a small grated garlic clove, some lemon zest, and fresh chopped herbs for a flavour punch. I’ve also added seeds to the mix before but this is optional. If you make a big jar you can scatter over lots of meals whenever you feel like it.”

If you haven’t got the patience to thinly slice your garlic cloves, you can finely grate it instead. Food Writer Jessica Ransom’s favourite tool for this is a fine grater like this one from Joseph Joseph.

For more tips on how to cook chorizo, you can read our full guide. We have more tasty pasta recipes that are great for an easy date night or mid-week meal. This crab, lemon, and chilli linguine uses a handful of ingredients and this chicken and chorizo pasta is sure to be a hit with the whole family.