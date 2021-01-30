We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chicken and chorizo pasta has to be one of our favourite pasta dishes. It's so easy to make and is just bursting with flavour thanks to the salty chorizo and rich tomato sauce.

Chicken and chorizo pasta is full of flavour and perfect for a speedy week-night supper. Juicy chicken pieces and spicy chorizo blend beautifully with the basil-infused tomato sauce. Choose chunky pasta shapes like penne or farfalle to trap the sauce, and serve with lashings of grated Parmesan cheese. This chorizo pasta dish only takes five minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, which makes it the ideal mid-week dinner.

Ingredients 3 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

400g pasta

1tbsp vegetable oil

100g cooking chorizo, sliced

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

Basil, finely chopped

Parmesan, grated

Method Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan. Fry the chorizo for 5 mins.

Add the chicken pieces to the chorizo and fry for another 5 mins.

Add the tomatoes and basil to the chicken and chorizo. Simmer for 5 mins.

Drain the pasta and toss in the sauce. Serve with grated parmesan.

Top tip for making Chicken and chorizo pasta Try using pancetta or chopped streaky bacon instead of chorizo - the smokey, salty flavour will work wonders with the chicken and rich tomato sauce.

If you're catering for more than four people, we'd recommend doubling the ingredients, that way you're sure to have leftovers for lunch the next day.