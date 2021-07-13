We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spicy chorizo sausage and tender chunks of chicken thighs pair perfectly together in this chicken and chorizo pie.

This hearty chicken and chorizo filo pie is just 384 calories per serving as it uses filo pastry, which is much less calorific than other pastries. Baked in a rich tomato passata-based sauce, coated in crisp golden pastry, and finished with a generous helping of pine nuts.

Ingredients 6 chicken thighs, on the bone

1 Knorr chicken stock pot

120g chorizo, sliced

2tbsp tomato puree

100ml passata

½tsp cinnamon

small handful parsley, chopped

6 sheets filo pastry

50g butter, melted

2tbsp pine nuts

Method Heat oven to 160C, gas 2. Pack the chicken thighs tightly in a deep baking tray, add 125ml water and the stock pot, cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, dry-fry the chorizo in a non-stick frying pan until crisp. Stir in the tomato puree, passata and cinnamon and cook for 3-4 mins.

Once the chicken is cooked through, carefully remove from the stock, allow to cool slightly then shred from the bone. Add the chicken and parsley to the chorizo mix. Stir in the cooking stock and season to taste. Allow to cool completely, then chill.

Lightly grease a 20cm fluted tart tin and layer up the filo sheets, overlapping as you go, brushing each layer with butter or oil. You want the excess to overhang evenly around the edge of the tin.

Pile the chicken into the middle of the tin and fold over the pastry to create a lid. Brush with remaining butter or oil and bake for 30-40 mins. Add the pine nuts for the last 10 mins. Leave to firm up for about 10 mins before slicing.

Top tips for making chicken and chorizo filo pie

This recipe uses chicken thighs which are a cheaper cut of meat but you can use chicken breast instead. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one day. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

You might also like...

Low calorie meals: Dinners under 500 calories

Chicken thigh recipes

Chicken and chorizo pasta

Click to rate ( 629 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week