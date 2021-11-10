We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas cabbage is the perfect side to add colour and flavour to your traditional festive dinner. Made with port, and cranberry sauce, it’s a wonderfully balanced dish that cuts through the richness of your meat and potatoes on the big day.

This recipe is perfect for making in advance. The flavours actually develop beautifully when made a few days in advance, or you can even make and freeze it a month in advance. Just make sure the cabbage is piping hot before serving.

Ingredients 75g (3oz) butter (or dairy-free spread)

2 red onions, finely sliced

1.5kg (3lb 5oz) red cabbage, very finely sliced

300ml (½pt) port

4tbsp cranberry sauce

75g pack dried cranberries

2tbsp light muscovado sugar

Method Melt the butter in a large heavy-based pan, add the onions and gently cook for 15 mins until very soft. Stir in the remaining ingredients, plus 150ml (¼pt) water and salt and black pepper.

Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Remove lid and cook for a further 15 mins until all the liquid has gone. Check seasoning and serve.

Top tip for making this Christmas cabbage...

For extra flavour, add a cinnamon stick and grated orange zest before cooking.

