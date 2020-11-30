We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our pickled red cabbage recipe is cheap, quick and easy – and just perfect for beginners!

This recipe is the ideal base for pickled red cabbage slaw or salad. How about serving this pickled cabbage packed into homemade tacos or how about adding a layer to our impressive Christmas dinner pie?

Any leftover vinegar from this recipe can be used for a homemade salad dressing or to pickle other vegetables so nothing goes to waste.

Make sure you used sterilised jars to store your red cabbage. This will make sure the cabbage stays fresh and last as long as it can. Follow our simple step-by-step guide on how to sterilise jars at home if you’re unfamiliar with the process.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) red cabbage, finely sliced

2 red onions, peeled and finely sliced

4tbsp salt

2 x 568ml bottles distilled malt vinegar

1 cinnamon stick, lightly crushed

1tbsp cloves, lightly crushed

1tbsp coriander seeds

6 level tbsp granulated sugar

You'll also need:

Sterilised jars with vinegar-proof lids

Method Place the finely sliced red cabbage and onion in a bowl and sprinkle over the salt. Mix well. Loosely cover the bowl and leave the vegetables overnight.

Pour the vinegar into a pan, add the spices, and bring to the boil. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the granulated sugar. Leave the mixture to cool.

Wash the cabbage and onion in a colander under running cold water to rinse off salt. Drain well and pat dry with kitchen paper.

Pack the vegetables into cold, sterilised jars, pressing down well. Pour over vinegar, ensuring that each jar has some of the spices and that the vegetables are totally covered with vinegar.

Seal the jars with vinegar-proof lids, label and store in a cool, dark place for at least 2 weeks before using. It will keep for up to 3 months, stored in a cool, dark place. Keep jars in the fridge once opened.

Top tip for making Pickled red cabbage Pickled cabbage is best stored in the fridge and used within 6-8 weeks. Any longer than this and the cabbage won’t be as crunchy or fresh in flavour.