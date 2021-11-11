We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Braised red cabbage isn’t just for Christmas – it’s a deliciously warming veggie side dish for the cooler months. It goes perfectly with sausages, chicken or even beef and is even more tasty a couple of days after making it when the flavours have matured.

Red cabbage packs an impressive nutritional punch, with one serving containing more than half your recommended daily amount of vitamin C as well as a healthy dose of potassium and vitamin K. This has to be one of our favourite red cabbage recipes.

To make this recipe festive, switch the wine for port, add a cinnamon stick and the zest of a large orange.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

Good-sized knob of butter

1 red onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

1⁄2 a red cabbage, about 350g shredded

1 large clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1⁄2 a red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 rosemary sprigs

1 large or 2 small dessert apples (we used Pink Lady)

2 tbsp soft brown sugar

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

200ml red wine

Salt and ground black pepper

Method Set the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Heat the oil and butter in a large ovenproof pan. Add the onion and cook gently for 10 mins.

Stir in the cabbage, garlic, chilli, rosemary, coarsely grated apple, sugar, vinegar and wine. Season well.

Cover with Bakewell paper, then a lid and bake for 11⁄2 – 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Check the seasoning before serving with roast meat or spicy sausages and mash. For a glossier finish to the dish, drizzle the cabbage with more olive oil and stir in lightly.

Top tip for making braised red cabbage...

Can you boil and eat red cabbage?

Yes, red cabbage can be boiled or even eaten raw. But braising is a fantastic way to pack the cabbage full of superior flavours, as well as being a classic side dish.

Can you freeze cooked spiced red cabbage?

Braised red cabbage freezes really well. Once you’ve made one big batch you can portion it up into sandwich bags or Tupperware boxes and pop into the freezer for another day.

How long does cooked red cabbage last in the fridge?

Stored in an airtight container, braised red cabbage will last five days in the fridge.

How do you keep red cabbage red?

Adding vinegar or lemon juice during the cooking process will make sure the cabbage keeps its beautiful vibrant colour.

