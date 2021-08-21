We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our coconut granola is delicious on its own but it’s also fantastic with these citrus baked apricots.

You can make this coconut granola recipe with baked apricots in three simple steps, plus you’ll have plenty of leftovers. The great thing with granola is that it’s easily adapted depending on what you’ve got in the cupboard.

Ingredients For the granola:

250g jumbo oats

200g mixed nuts

100g mixed seeds

30g coconut flakes

1 large egg white

60g olive oil

2-3tbsp raw honey

pinch sea salt

For the baked apricots:

4 ripe apricots, halved and stone removed

1tbsp raw honey

1 orange, zest and juice

½ vanilla pod

For the spiced yogurt

200g 0% fat greek-style yogurt

1tsp ground cardamom

½tsp ground cinnamon

1tbsp raw honey

You will need

1 baking tray, lined with parchment

Method Preheat oven to 180C/Gas 4. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients for the granola together and spread out over a baking tray. Bake for 15-20 mins, mixing several times until golden brown. Leave to cool and store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Place the apricots on a baking tray and drizzle with honey. Add the zest and juice of the orange, along with the vanilla and toss to coat fully. Bake in the oven for 30-35 mins.

To serve, place two apricot halves on each plate or bowl, mix the spices in with the yoghurt and add a dollop to each plate, followed by a scattering of granola.

Top tips for making coconut granola with baked apricots

This recipe makes enough fruit and granola to serve four generously with leftover granola too. Store in an airtight container at the granola will be fine for a week or so, although we're certain you'll eat it before then.

You can serve this as a delicious light dessert but at only 170 calories per portion it would be a lovely decadent brunch too.

Try the recipe with peaches, nectarines and plums too.

