This granola recipe is easy to make and absolutely delicious.

Granola is often criticised for not being as healthy as it appears. Shop bought versions can have dauntingly high sugar and salt contents. Whereas, making your own at home means you have control over exactly what goes into it. Perfect if you’re trying to stick to a healthy diet. This version is only 377 calories per portion and it’s still packed with delicious flavours and has a lovely crunch. This recipe makes a really big batch of up to 10 portions, so you’ll have plenty to last you the week, or for the whole family to munch through for a few days.

Ingredients 300g jumbo rolled oats

75ml sunflower oil

4 tbsp honey

75g shelled almonds

75g shelled hazelnuts

75g walnut or pecan halves

25g sunflower or pumpkin seeds

100g dried fruits such as dried pineapple, mango, raisins

Method Heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Place the oats in a large bowl and add the oil and honey. Mix well then stir in the remaining ingredients. Spread out on a large non-stick baking tray and bake for 20 – 25 mins, turning once or twice so that the mixture browns evenly. Leave to cool completely when it will crisp up.

Add the dried fruits. Scoop into an airtight jar and store for up to 1 month. Serve with milk or yogurt and fresh fruit.

Top tips for making granola

Adapt the recipe to your own, or your family's, tastes. Add flaked coconut, or switch up the seeds. Add any dried fruits and berries that take your fancy. Instead of honey you can also use maple syrup or golden syrup or a mixture of the two. Sliced banana over the top is a lovely texture contrast and adds extra sweetness.

Serve with yogurt if you like, or for a warming winter version, try it with cooked fruit: stewed apples or rhubarb.

