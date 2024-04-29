These coconut and pineapple ice lollies are the perfect cheap and easy treat for the whole family.
Customise the toppings and make them with your kids ready for a sunny day or afternoon treat. Kids can help blitz the ingredients for the lollies and pour them into moulds. There are only three steps in the method and they have an initial freeze overnight. Consider prepping them ahead up to this stage and then finish off the decoration with your kids the next day.
Ingredients
- 400ml tin coconut milk
- 425g tin pineapple pieces in juice
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 90g (3oz) frozen raspberries
For the decoration:
- 175g (6oz) vegan dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1tbsp coconut oil
- 3tbsp desiccated coconut, plus extra for sprinkling
You will need:
- 10 ice lolly moulds and sticks
Method
- Put the coconut milk, pineapple pieces and their juice, lime zest and juice, and raspberries into a blender. Blitz until smooth then divide evenly between the moulds. Insert the sticks and freeze for 12 hrs.
- Once set, remove from the moulds and return to the freezer on a lined baking tray.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil in a heatproof jug set over a pan of simmering water. Once melted, stir in the desiccated coconut and dip each lolly in. Shake off the excess chocolate then sprinkle over more coconut. Return to the freezer to set for 15 mins before serving.
Top tips for making coconut and pineapple lollies
Most dark chocolate is vegan but check the packet before you buy to be sure. You can swap for milk chocolate if you’d prefer a sweeter coating.
Can I use fresh pineapple for these lollies?
Yes, you can swap the tinned pineapple for fresh ripe pineapple if you prefer. If the mixture looks a little thick when you blend it, add a couple of tablespoons of water to the mixer.
What can I use instead of lolly moulds?
If you have a silicone ice cube tray, you could make mini pops using this. Use trimmed, thick paper straws instead of lolly sticks.
How to remove ice lollies from the mould?
You could brush the mould with a little coconut oil before pouring in the mixture to help loosen it once frozen. You can also dip the mould very quickly in warm water to make it easier to pull the lollies out.
“I love the combination of coconut and pineapple because it reminds me of a pina colada. Consider making a batch of adult-only lollies and add a splash of rum to the mix!”
Once you have a set of moulds you can make homemade lollies every week!
