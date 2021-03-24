We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and French toast soldiers are the perfect treat for a lazy Easter weekend brunch.

The soldiers are actually cinnamon French toast, and because they’re deliciously crunchy you’ll be able to dunk them into the Creme Egg fondant centres. To ensure the French toast has absorbed all of the delicious flavour, leave the bread to saturate in the milk, eggs, vanilla and sugar for at least 20 seconds on each side before lightly frying. If you’re preparing for younger kids, don’t forget to remove the tops before serving.

Watch how to make Creme Egg and French toast soldiers

Ingredients 2 x Creme Eggs

1 x slice white bread

1 x egg

1tbsp milk

2tsp sugar

1tsp powdered cinnamon

1tbsp butter

Method Begin by arranging your egg cups and plates on the table so as soon as the French toast is ready you can tuck straight in.

Add the Creme Eggs to your egg cups and get a frying pan on the cooker top.

Meanwhile, whisk your egg, milk, vanilla and half the sugar together in a bowl. Dunk each bread slice in the mixture and leave to one side.

Melt the butter in your warmed pan and then fry the bread for about 2-3 minutes on each side until cooked and golden.

Remove from the heat and sprinkle the warm French toast with the remaining cinnamon and sugar and cut into fingers.

Arrange on your plate and tuck in!

Related features:

Creme Egg recipes

Easter desserts

Chocolate brownies

Chocolate cake

Click to rate ( 40 ratings) Sending your rating