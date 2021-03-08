Best Easter hampers for 2021: Cadbury, M&S, John Lewis and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here are the best Easter hampers for 2021 including treats from Cadbury, M&S, Hotel Chocolat, Amazon, John Lewis, and more.

Easter hampers are a fantastic way to send a really special gift to your loved ones this Easter. All of the hampers below can be posted to the UK, some even have next-day delivery available for those last-minute gifts.

We have included a selection to match any budget. The hampers in our round-up are all under £100 and start from £10. We have also included a range of great kids hampers and bundles that contain everything you need for an amazing Easter egg hunt.

We’ve also included hampers from all the big-name brands, including some mega chocolate-filled hampers from Cadbury and Hotel Chocolat. M&S this year impressed with a selection of fun Easter hampers. Including the M&S Collection Luxury Easter Hamper which scores top points for the ‘wow’ factor. It’s packed with a sensational array of Easter treats.

In this roundup we’ve included the following Easter hampers:

Best Easter hampers £20 and under

The best Easter hampers: £50 and under

Luxurious Easter Hampers under £100

Our best Easter hampers for kids

Best Easter hampers for 2021

Cadbury Eggtravaganza Box

Lily O’Brien’s Zesty Orange Chocolate Easter Basket

M&S Mini Easter Egg Letterbox Gift

Hotel Chocolat Easter Goody Bag

Cartwright & Butler Easter Gift Box

Cadbury Easter Sharing Basket

Monty Bojangles 100 Chocolate Truffle Trunk Gift

Hotel Chocolat The Happy Easter Hamper

M&S Easter Family Hamper

John Lewis & Partners Easter Basket

Bettys A Taste of Easter Hamper

Hotel Chocolat The Utterly Cracking Hamper

Cadbury Ultimate Easter Basket

Harvey Nichols Happy Easter Hamper

M&S Collection Luxury Easter Hamper

M&S Easter Egg Hunt with Percy Pig

Cadbury Easter Peter Rabbit Hamper

Cadbury Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt Box

Montezumas Easter Chocolate Gift Box

Lindt 1kg Gold Bunny

Lindt Charlie Chick House

Best Easter hampers £20 and under

Cadbury Eggtravaganza Box

This would be an exciting delivery for any chocolate fan. It’s also a great value pack, for just £10, you get a lot of chocolate.

Includes Cadbury Dairy Milk Minis Eggs Bag 77g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Minis Egg Bags with Daim 77g, Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo Minis Bag 72g, Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80g, Cadbury Creme Egg 5 Pack 200g, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Spring Edition Bar 100g.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT CADBURY GIFTS | £10

Lily O’Brien’s Zesty Orange Chocolate Easter Basket

This joyful bundle is sure to put a smile on someone’s face. Some delicious milk chocolate treats and a cheeky Easter bunny.

Includes Zesty Orange Chocolate Pouch. 8 sumptuous milk chocolates filled with a rich orange ganache and topped with silky smooth white chocolate, delicious Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny, Lily O’Brien’s scrumptious Milk Chocolate Egg.

Delivery: 3 – 5 working days

VIEW AT LILY O’BRIEN’S | £14

M&S Mini Easter Egg Letterbox Gift

This cute treat box can be posted straight through the letterbox making it handy if you don’t know when that lucky someone is going to be home. You can even include a personalised message.

Includes Easter lolly (24g), Bubbly bunny (23g) x 4, Choccy eggs (130g), Chicky choccy speckled eggs (90g), Net of caramel eggs (120g), Orange speckled eggs (75g)

Delivery: 3-5 working days

VIEW AT M&S | £15

Hotel Chocolat Easter Goody Bag

This cute gift bag is filled with a mini selection of Hotel Chocolat’s novel Easter collection. Guaranteed to make the recipient chirp with joy.

Includes Vanilla Eggs Selector, Salted Caramel Egg Ribbon Bag, Elizapeck, Double Yolker Slab.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £18

The best Easter hampers: £50 and under

Cartwright & Butler Easter Gift Box

The perfect gift to be enjoyed at tea time. If you can’t be with your loved ones why not set aside a little time over Easter to enjoy a cup of tea and a piece of cake together over the phone.

Includes Simnel loaf cake in a decorative tin, Lemon shortbreads, Afternoon tea in whole leaf pyramid tea bags.

Same day delivery available in London

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £29.99

Cadbury Easter Sharing Basket

A great one to share for a fun family Easter. This would be great for a bumper Easter egg hunt.

Includes Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 71g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Egg 74g, Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt Pack 176g, Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80g, Cadbury Creme Egg 5 Pack 200g, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit with Popping Candy, Maynards Bassett’s Jelly Babies Chick Bag 165g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Spring Edition Bar 100g.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT CADBURY GIFTS | £30

Monty Bojangles 100 Chocolate Truffle Trunk Gift

This is our Food Editor Elisa Roche’s top pick. A fun suitcase-inspired hamper filled with an impressive array of Monty Bojangles’ almost dangerously morish truffly.

Includes 9 x 100g gift boxes (Choccy Scoffy, Pistachio Marooned, Ruby Fruit Sunday, Popcorn Carousel, Scrumple Nutty, Flutter Scotch, Cookie Moon, Orange Angelical and Berry Bubbly.)

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT AMAZON | £34.99

Hotel Chocolat The Happy Easter Hamper

This joy-filled chocolate Easter hamper is packed with chocolate truffles, bunnies, and buttons, and is ideal for sharing.

Includes Strawberries & Cream Puddles, Caramel City Bunny Selector, Happy Easter H-box, Sunny Side Up, Caramel City Bunnies

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £40

M&S Easter Family Hamper

There really is something to please everyone in this fab array of Easter foods. It’s making us excited just looking at it and we’re completely in love with the bunny-shaped crumpets.

Includes Gigantic buttons egg with gigantic buttons treat bag (250g), Simnel cake (400g), 4 Easter bunny crumpets (260g), 4 Luxury hot cross buns (310g), 8 spiced Easter biscuits (200g), Chicky choccy speckled eggs (90g), Bubbly bunny (23g) x 2, Hide and seek egg hunt bag (135g), Easter fried eggs whips (180g), Presented in a dark-stained hand woven wicker hamper with brown faux-leather strap.

Delivery: 3-5 working days

VIEW AT M&S | £50

John Lewis & Partners Easter Basket

This Easter hamper comes in a lovely wire basket intended for storing real eggs on the kitchen worktop.

Includes Buttermilk Hot Cross Bun Fudge, 100g, Riegelein Easter Eggs, 300g, Linden Lady 8 Chocolates, Milk Chocolate Bar, 100g and Milk Chocolate Egg, 125g, and Border Lemon Drizzle Melts, 150g.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £50

Luxury Easter hampers: £100 and under

Bettys A Taste of Easter Hamper

Bettys has a gorgeous range of handmade Easter gifts available including hampers ranging from £37 – £75. Everything from Bettys just fills us with joy, it’s all so splendidly special and this hamper is no exception.

Includes Yorkshire Fruit Cake Portion, Bettys Peppermint Tisane, Milk Chocolate Eggs, Easter Butter Biscuit Egg, Milk, and White Chocolate Speckled Rabbits

VIEW AT BETTYS | £55

Hotel Chocolat The Utterly Cracking Hamper

The perfect gift for the chocolate fiends, this Easter hamper is packed with enough chocolate to share with the whole family.

Includes Hard-Boiled Brownie Egg Caramayo Sandwich, Milk City Bunnies, Dark City Bunnies, Sunny Side Up, Elizapeck Speckled Eggs, Salted Caramel Eggs Ribbon Bag

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £60

Cadbury Ultimate Easter Basket

This mega chocolate bundle contains a whopping four big Easter eggs as well as a massive 850g bar of Dairy Milk and loads more.

Includes Cadbury Dairy Milk 850g Bar with ‘Happy Easter’ cardboard gift sleeve, Cadbury Creme Egg Gift Tin 409g, and Cadbury Mini Eggs Gift Tin 319g, Easter Egg Hunt Pack. Contains: 14 Hollow Milk Chocolate Eggs, 3 Mini Eggs Treatsize Bags, 3 Mini Bunnies 342g, Cadbury Flake Gift Egg 249g, Cadbury Bournville Medium Egg 155g, 130g Cadbury Mini Eggs Egg. One hollow egg, 1 Bag treatsize Mini Eggs, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Egg 128g, Box of 10 Cadbury Creme Eggs & Cadbury Caramel Eggs.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT CADBURY GIFTS | £75

Harvey Nichols Happy Easter Hamper

This chic hamper would be top of our list. It’s packed with a fantastic array of Harvey Nichols treats including the following…

Includes the brand-new Harvey Nichols Prosecco Rosé for celebrating in style, a Belgian chocolate dinosaur egg, rich and lovely lemony Shortbread Biscuits, some rainbow sweets, lemon sherbet fudge, a cute jar of lemon curd, and 25 decaf teabags.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT HARVEY NICHOLS | £80

M&S Collection Luxury Easter Hamper

If you’re feeling extra generous this year then this super jam-packed containing the best from M&S will make Easter special.

Includes Côtes du Rhône La Grande Voute (75cl) (Alcohol Content- 12.5%), Prosecco (75cl) (Alcohol Content- 11%), 8 spiced Easter biscuits (200g), Collection extra thick milk & white chocolate egg (500g), 6 Hazelnut praline mini eggs (120g), 4 Luxury hot cross buns (310g), Collection Italian Colomba di Pasqua (750g), Single origin Burundi ground coffee tin (227g), Presented in a dark-stained hand woven wicker hamper with brown faux-leather strap.

Delivery: 3-5 working days

VIEW AT M&S | £100

Our best Easter hampers for kids

M&S Easter Egg Hunt with Percy Pig

This fun hamper includes all you need to host an Easter hunt for two kids. It even comes with clues to point the hunters in the right direction and a gift bag to collect the eggs in.

Includes Percy Pig™ egg with Percy Pig™ sweets (270g) x 2, Chicky choccy speckled eggs (90g) x 2, Net of caramel eggs (120g), Hide and seek egg hunt bag (135g), Foiled egg (75g), Percy Pig™ Easter egg hunt clues, Percy Pig™ gift bag.

Delivery: 3-5 working days

VIEW AT M&S | £30

Cadbury Easter Peter Rabbit Hamper

We love this cute Beatrix Potter hamper. It comes with a cute toy Peter Rabbit, the perfect companion for an Easter egg hunt. Great for the little ones.

Includes 72g Dairy Milk Shell Easter Egg with Cadbury Peter Rabbit plush Toy, Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Hollow Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny, 100g Cadbury Peter Rabbit White with Oreo Hollow Chocolate Easter Bunny, Cadbury Dairy Double Chocolate Egg n Spoon 136g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Popping Candy Hollow Bunny 50g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Vanilla Mousse Bunny 30g, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Orange Mousse Bunny 30g.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT CADBURY GIFTS | £20

Cadbury Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt Box

This is great for Easter hunt eggs as it comes with bags of individually wrapped eggs, that are ideal for hiding around the garden or the house. Plus it includes new Jelly Babies Chicks.

Includes Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Hollow Peter Rabbit Bunny 50g, Milk Chocolate Popping Candy Hollow Peter Rabbit Bunny 50g, Egg Minis Bag, Cadbury Mini Eggs Tube 96g, Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo Minis Eggs, Cadbury Mini Creme Egg Bag, and 165g Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies Chicks Bag.

Next day delivery available

VIEW AT CADBURY GIFTS | £12.50

Montezumas Easter Chocolate Gift Box

We love this Easter hamper because there is something for us and the kids. And bonus, the packaging is 100% recyclable.

Includes Clucky Milk Chocolate Chick, Plucky Dark Chocolate Chick, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Eggs, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Eggs

Delivery time: up to 7 working days

VIEW AT MONTEZUMAS | £22.50

Lindt 1kg Gold Bunny

This awesome milk chocolate bunny from Lindt is a huge version of the classic Lindt bunny. And is sure to seriously wow and delight the kids.

Includes Lindt milk chocolate wrapped in gold foil, with a decorative bell on a red ribbon

Delivery time: typically 3 to 5 working days

VIEW AT LINDT | £39.99

Lindt Charlie Chick House

This whimsical house is so cute and would be a charming gift.

Includes Lindt Milk chocolate Chick 100g, 4 Lindt Hollow Eggs 10g

Delivery time: typically 3 to 5 working days

VIEW AT LINDT | £4.99

With such a wonderful array of lovely Easter hampers to choose from which would you pick?