We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Creme Egg cheesecake celebrates Easter with every layer.

The bottom is infused with two whole, melted Creme Eggs, which bind the biscuits together in a toasty, gooey base. The cheesecake topping is two-tone, to look like an egg. And finally, it’s topped a whole or halved mini Creme Egg on each portion. It requires no cooking except to melt together the butter and Creme Eggs for the base, so it’s really easy to put together – you could even get the kids to help. Remember to leave enough time for the finished cheesecake to chill before serving for the best texture and flavour.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g butter, melted

2 Creme Eggs, chopped

200g digestive biscuits, crushed

For the topping:

600g full-fat Philadelphia

100g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

300ml double cream, whipped

drops yellow food colouring

To decorate:

9 mini Creme Eggs

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Method For the base: Line the base of a 20cm loose bottom cake tin. Melt the butter and Creme Eggs in a large pan. Stir through the biscuits and press into the bottom of the tin. Leave to set in the fridge for 30 mins.

For the filling: In a bowl, lightly beat the Philadelphia until smooth then add the icing sugar and vanilla extract until well combined. Fold in the whipped cream.

Measure out 300g of the filling into a separate bowl and stir through the food colouring. Spoon this over the cake base then carefully top with the remaining filling. Leave to set in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Gently heat the blade of a knife until hot. Use this to slice three of the mini Creme Eggs in half, so you have 6 whole eggs and 6 halves. Decorate the top of the cake with alternate whole and half eggs, so everyone gets on on their slice.

Top tip for making Creme Egg cheesecake

For an extra crunch in the yellow layer, you can chop up a handful of Mini Eggs and stir them though with the yellow colouring. If doing this, it's best to eat the cheesecake on the same day you make it, as the shells of the Mini Eggs will soften overnight. Otherwise you can cover any leftovers with clingfilm and store in the fridge for up to 2 days.

You might also like...

Creme Egg recipes

Creme Egg brownies

Easter nests

Click to rate ( 215 ratings) Sending your rating