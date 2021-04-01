We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfect for Easter, these Creme Egg cupcakes are easy to prepare in just 20 minutes.

Top each cupcake with a generous swirl of Swiss meringue buttercream made from caster sugar, egg whites, and butter. Finish with a mini Creme Egg. This cupcake recipe also has a hidden surprise as each rich chocolate sponge has a mini Creme Egg hiding inside. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

95g plain flour

20g corn flour

25g cocoa powder

50g butter, softened

115g dark soft brown sugar

3 medium eggs, beaten

125ml sour cream

24 Mini Creme Eggs

For the Swiss meringue buttercream

3 large egg whites

225g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

300g unsalted butter

Few drops of vanilla extract

Small, pea-sized blob of yellow food colouring paste (we used Sugarflair's Egg Yellow)

You will also need

Open star tip icing nozzle (such as a Wilton 1M)

Piping bag

Method Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C fan/320°F/Gas Mark 3 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with 12 cupcake cases.

Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the eggs, butter and sour cream and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

Divide the mixture between the cases and place one Mini Creme Egg in the centre of each case. If you freeze the eggs for 10 minutes before putting them into the batter they stay nice and gooey. Bake for 25 minutes or until they have risen and spring back when you lightly press the top. Remove from the tray and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Dice the butter for the icing and leave to one side.

To make the icing: Place the sugar, salt and egg white into a large heat-proof bowl over a saucepan of boiling water to dissolve the sugar (make sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water).

Once the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth, remove from the heat and whisk (preferably with an electric whisk) until you have a thick meringue texture and keep whisking until the temperature has reduced to room temperature, you can check this by feeling the outside of the bowl.

Add the diced butter cubes one at a time and keep whisking until all the butter is incorporated. Add the vanilla extract and colouring.

To pipe the ruffly swirl: Attach the open star tip to a large piping bag and place in a tall glass, pulling the bag down around the glass. Fill the bag 2/3 full with the buttercream and twist at the top of the bag to close.

Apply pressure to the piping bag and, starting in the centre of the cake, pipe a star and pull up quickly to create a base for the swirl. Then, starting at the outside edge of the cupcake, pipe around the star applying pressure to create a ruffly effect. Build up in a spiral action to create a classic swirl.

Place a Mini Creme Egg on top of each cake.

Top tips for making these Creme Egg cupcakes

These Creme Egg cupcakes would work just as well with regular Creme Eggs too. Why not ‘crack’ them open and drizzle the goo over the top of each cupcake before serving.

