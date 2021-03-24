We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Easter nests recipe makes 12 chocolate Easter nests using Shredded Wheat.

These classic Easter nests are easy to prepare in just 15 minutes using just five ingredients; Shredded Wheat, chocolate, golden syrup, butter, and Mini Eggs. Make in advance to allow two hours of setting time.

Watch how to make Easter nests

Ingredients 100g Shredded Wheat

250g milk chocolate

2tbsp golden syrup

75g butter, softened

1 x 100g bag of Mini Eggs

Method Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper cases.

Melt the milk chocolate, golden syrup and butter in a small glass bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Stir regularly with a wooden spoon until the mixture is completely melted and glossy with no lumps.

Break up the Shredded Wheat into small pieces in a large bowl using your hands.

Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the bowl with the Shredded Wheat and mix with the wooden spoon until all the Shredded Wheat is covered in the melted chocolate.

Spoon the mixture into the 12 cases, dividing evenly. Use your index finger to create a well in the centre of each nest. Add a few Mini Eggs to each nest.

Leave to cool and in the fridge for 2 hrs.

Top tips for making Easter nests

We’ve opted for milk chocolate but you could choose dark or white chocolate instead.

Our Easter nests recipe uses Shredded Wheat but this can easily be swapped for other cereal such as Cornflakes or Rice Krispies. You will get chunkier nests but they will still look just as impressive for Easter.