Creme Egg brownies are the perfect indulgent dessert for Easter – and they couldn’t be easier to make.



Topped with melting Creme Eggs, these tasty traybake brownies take just 10 minutes to prepare and 20 mins to bake. To ensure a really gooey texture, the Creme Eggs are added to the brownie mix five minutes before the base has finished cooking, giving them just enough time to soften and melt before they disappear into the mixture completely. We suggest you line your tin with greaseproof paper before baking some so your brownies won’t burn. Serve with Creme Egg ice cream.

Ingredients 1x batch of our classic brownie recipe

3 Creme Eggs, halved plus some mini Creme Eggs

Method Once you’ve made your brownies using our classic chocolate brownie recipe pop them into the oven for 20 mins.

Meanwhile prepare the Creme Eggs by cutting them in half using a sharp knife. Warm the knife under hot water before cutting the Creme Eggs to get an even cut.

5 mins before the brownies are ready, remove from the oven and cut into 12 portions. Push the Creme Egg halves into the portions and place back in the oven until the chocolate has melted slightly.

Top tips for making these Creme Egg brownies:

For an extra indulgent treat, try adding some Mini Eggs too!

See our guide on how to line a square cake tin.

