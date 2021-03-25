We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy-to-make crumble-top lemon curd shortbreads are incredibly rich and very tasty. This recipe makes eight medium-sized shortbread with a buttery, crumbling topping. We’ve used shop brought lemon curd, but if you have time you could consider following our lemon curd recipe and making your own. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for dessert and drizzle with lemon sauce for an extra kick.

Ingredients 220g plain flour

30g cornflour

180g butter

80g caster sugar

4tbsp lemon curd

Method Preheat oven gas 4/180C/350F. Grease a rectangular cake tin roughly 25cm by 10cm.

Sieve the flour and cornflour into a mixing bowl, add the sugar and the butter and rub together with your fingertips. When it resembles a crumble texture, stop.

Take two thirds of the mix and press down lightly into the cake tin. Prick with a fork and bake in the middle of the oven for 30-35 minutes, it should look almost done (like pale straw colour) but not brown on top.

Once out of the oven spread a layer of lemon curd straight on top the shortbread keeping it in the tin. Cover the lemon curd with the remaining crumble mix pat down very lightly and place it back into the oven for 15- 20 minutes.

Leave to cool completely before removing from the tin. Cut into desirable slices.

Top tip for making Crumble top lemon curd shortbread If you are concerned the bottom of the shortbread will burn in the second cooking, place a sheet of tin foil shiniest side down and place the tin of shortbread on top. This will reflect the heat away from the underside of the tin.

